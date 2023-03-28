Job summary

Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?



On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.



To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for Marine Technician who is organized, analytical problem solver, flexible and has strong technology skills to join our growing team.



As a Marine Technician, you will be responsible for the safe running of marine systems, from tank preparation for entry to cargo bunkering and offloading for safe compliant operation.



This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Responsible for carrying out day to day site Marine activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objectives.

Understands and performs Marine operations against operating procedures.

Performs control of work activities in complaince with the Production and Operations Control of Work procedure Informs leadership of any emergent risks to continued safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Performs plant condition monitoring and equipment basic care.

Perfoms required competency training and assessments to maintian required competency.

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable Marine operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility Marine operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the Marine Team Leader any deviation.

Optimise plant and equipment performance and where options exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and OSTL team.

Safe and efficient execution of Marine operating tasks. (Comment: Operations routines, SOPs, basics care.) Comply with all process safety aspects of Marine operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Comment: Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, handovers etc.).

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Comment: Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups etc. for operations on FPSO and for berthing/connecting/loading/disconnecting operations on the HUB).

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and informs site leadership of any emergent risks. Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required.

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Provide Marine operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Get involved with all activities within an Offshore/Terminal team and demonstrate team working on daily basis and felxibilty with other teams.