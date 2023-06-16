Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?



On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.



To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for Marine Technician who is organized, analytical problem solver, flexible and has strong technology skills to join our growing team.



As a Marine Technician, you will be responsible for the safe running of marine systems, from tank preparation for entry to cargo bunkering and offloading for safe compliant operation.



This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for carrying out day to day site Marine activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objectives.

Understands and performs Marine operations against operating procedures.

Performs control of work activities in compliance with the Production and Operations Control of Work.

Performs plant condition monitoring and equipment basic care.

Performs required competency training and assessments to maintain required competency.

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable Marine operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility Marine operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the Marine Team Leader any deviation.

Optimise plant and equipment performance and where options exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and OSTL team.

Safe and efficient execution of Marine operating tasks. (Comment: Operations routines, SOPs, basics care.) Comply with all process safety aspects of Marine operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Comment: Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, handovers etc.).

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Comment: Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups etc. for operations on FPSO and for berthing/connecting/loading/disconnecting operations on the HUB).

Provide Marine operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Get involved with all activities within an Offshore/Terminal team and demonstrate team working on daily basis and flexibility with other teams.

Essential experience:

Must have previous experience as Officer of the Watch (Deck) with STCW II/1 (unlimited) on LNG carriers or Oil Tankers.

Your experience could also include:

Offshore FPSO Experience, Multi Disciplines, Control of Work experience.

Recent seagoing experience.

Recent oil FPSO/LNGC experience.

Experience working at hydrocarbon loading/discharging terminals.

Desirable Criteria:

ISPS certification/training.

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?



In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you!



Travel Requirement

Control Equipment, Control of work, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), HSSE, Hydrocarbons, ISPS Code, LNG Carrier, LNG Tankers, LNG Terminal, Offloading, Planning Operations, Safe Operation, Sea Travel, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Tankers



