Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Would you like to be part of crafting a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for Marine Technician who is organized, analytical problem solver, flexible and has strong technology skills to join our growing team.

As a Marine Technician, you will be responsible for the safe running of marine systems, from tank preparation for entry to cargo bunkering and offloading for safe compliant operation.

This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Accountabilities:

Responsible for carrying out day to day site Marine activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objectives

Understands and performs Marine operations against operating procedures

Performs control of work activities in compliance with the Production and Operations Control of Work procedure. Advises leadership of any emergent risks to continued safe, reliable and compliant operations

Performs plant condition monitoring and equipment basic care

Performs required competency training and assessments to maintain required proficiency

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable Marine operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

Supervise and control equipment and process and ensure that facility Marine operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the Marine Team Leader any deviation.

Optimise plant and equipment performance and where options exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and OSTL team.

Safe and efficient execution of Marine operating tasks. (Operations routines, SOPs, basics care.) Follow all process safety aspects of Marine operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, handovers etc.)

Deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Comment: Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups etc. for operations on FPSO and for berthing/connecting/loading/disconnecting operations on the HUB))

Maintain an awareness of the site major risks and ongoing operational risks and advises site leadership of any emergent risks. Identify CI opportunities and participate in root cause failure investigations as required.

Review work procedures as required ensuring accuracy of procedures used to operate plant and equipment.

Provide Marine operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Get involved with all activities within an Offshore/Terminal team and demonstrate team working on daily basis and flexibility with other teams.

Experience Requirements:

Offshore FPSO Experience, Multi Disciplines, Control of Work experience.

Recent seagoing experience

ISPS certification/training

Recent oil FPSO/LNGC experience

Experience working at hydrocarbon loading/discharging terminals

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?



In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are growing our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a phenomenal work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



If you are interested in the role and are excited by the opportunity to work on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you!

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



