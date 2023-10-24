Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The Marine Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver bp's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Marine Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our equity production, refineries, customer networks, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mindset to optimize decisions that improve profitability or lower costs. The Marine Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.The Marine Trading Operator plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation but primarily barges and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the safe and compliant movement of crude/products via barge or vessel

Troubleshoot operational and logistical constraints. Deeply understand the activity you cover.

Develop and leverage positive relationships with key internal and external partners.

Maintain accurate data in the system of record.

Understand your role and provide attention to detail.

Identify opportunities to optimize commercial value or lower costs.

Represent operations in support of new business activity.

Willingness to learn multiple modes of transportation and commodities to support the team.

Proactively identify/drive areas of continuous improvement to enhance efficiency through automation.

Provide training and mentorship to less experienced operators

Tackle special projects when needed.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential Experience:

2-3 years of prior working experience in the energy industry, supply chain, or crude/products scheduling experience

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints.

Strong communication and relationship management skills

Desirable Criteria:

Strong bias for action

Ability to thrive in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment

Strong commercial acumen

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

You Will Work With:

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key partners are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, counterparties, service providers, inspectors, as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.