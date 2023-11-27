Marine and Lifting Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for providing construction engineering expertise and accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of multiple or large projects and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.The Central Subsea Lead Lifting Engineer & Vessel Motions Expert is accountable for oversight and assurance of safe and efficient delivery of lifting and marine activity for Central Subsea work. This role is critical in ensuring safe offshore operations. It is also a vital role to ensure internal customer requirements are met, while managing value for BP.The role supports execution scopes of work on behalf of Projects, Production, and Wells including (but not limited to):- Flexible and rigid pipeline installation- Umbilical and cable array installation- Loadout, Transportation and Installation of rigid and floating offshore structures and offshore wind towers- Subsea infrastructure installations such as trees, piles, moorings, manifolds, jumpers, flying leads, etc.- Pre-commissioning activities.- Decommissioning activities



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

Lifting:

Interface as a member of the multi-functional Lifting Community of Practice

Lifting Engineer for America’s with Global support necessary

Support Construction Engineering during planning and procedure development of critical lifting activities.

Complete lifting verifications for assigned projects.

Complete lifting site visits as domain expert, corroboration, Lessen Learned and standard methodologies.

Attend PHSSERS, RA’s, Go/No-Go’s & other reviews.

Assist in the development of eLearning courses for practitioners & CVRs.

Assist in revision of Projects Lifting Engineer competency assessment.

Support or Lead Lifting Incident Investigation in America’s Region, with Global Support as necessary

Vessel Motions:

Interface as a member of the multi-functional Marine Community of Practice

Vessel Motions Expert

Support Construction Engineering during planning and procedure development of critical marine transportation activities. Including review of contractor prepared hydrostatic and hydrodynamic analysis of offshore structures and vessels, global and local strength calculations, dynamic positioning capability analysis, sea-fastening design, workability studies.

Complete verification of vessel motion analysis for assigned projects.

Perform vessel up-time analyses on vessels to aid projects in vessel selection.

Complete site visits as domain expert, corroboration, Lessen Learned and standard methodologies.

Review vessel loadout ballast plans to verify vessel strength, stability, and inclination.

Attend PHSSERS, RA’s, Go/No-Go’s & other reviews.

General:

Demonstrate mastery of and model safe work practices

Provide safety leadership by consistently demonstrating BP’s commitment to safety and ethics initiatives.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks and communicate as appropriate.

Influence contractor HSE performance both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet BP HSE expectations.

Support Structural Engineering in Marine Transportation.

Carry out work in conformance with BP’s core values and leadership expectations.

Develop in-depth solid understanding of Central Subsea related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors

Have working knowledge of relevant industry and BP standards related to subsea construction, lifting and marine transportation.

Review Quality Assurance / Quality Control Plans where applicable and contribute to Quality management initiatives for areas of responsibility.

Support BP assurance processes (i.e., Go/No-Go) with all required collaborators.

Support all relevant and applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments and ensure all resulting action items are closed-out at the appropriate time.

Gather and incorporate lessons learned and standard methodologies from BP and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other BP teams as necessary.

Review, comment, onshore/offshore execution procedures, engineering analysis and plans for aligned with BP technical and assurance requirements.

Support preparation and develop of installation aide/equipment technical and functional requirements needed for offshore lifting and marine transportation.

Lead works with BP multi-functional teams to ensure alignment and of Lifting and Marine Transportation practices.

Essential experience and job requirements:

A minimum of 15+ years of subsea construction related experience in Lifting and Marine Transportation.

Deep technical knowledge of Heavy Construction Lifting Engineering, codes, and practices.

Deep technical knowledge of Heavy Construction Marine Transportation Engineering, codes, and practices.

Leadership in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives (No Harm/ No Damage/ etc.)

Leadership in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution.

Knowledge and experience with subsea operations and associated activities

Experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels.

Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Ability to manage up and down in high-stress situations.

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Experience working with and for BP is preferred.

Experience in other subsea execution fields/interventions

Knowledge and experience with projects operations and green-field activities

Professional Engineer (PE) or C.Eng. preferred.

Essential Education - A bachelor’s degree in engineering is required.

Eligibility Requirements: If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

Other Requirements (e.g., Travel, Location): Estimate 25% travel may be required, onshore and offshore.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



