Marine and Lifting Specialist

Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key accountabilities
Lifting:
Interface as a member of the multi-functional Lifting Community of Practice
Lifting Engineer for America’s with Global support necessary
Support Construction Engineering during planning and procedure development of critical lifting activities.
Complete lifting verifications for assigned projects.
Complete lifting site visits as domain expert, corroboration, Lessen Learned and standard methodologies.
Attend PHSSERS, RA’s, Go/No-Go’s & other reviews.
Assist in the development of eLearning courses for practitioners & CVRs.
Assist in revision of Projects Lifting Engineer competency assessment.
Support or Lead Lifting Incident Investigation in America’s Region, with Global Support as necessary
Vessel Motions:
Interface as a member of the multi-functional Marine Community of Practice
Vessel Motions Expert
Support Construction Engineering during planning and procedure development of critical marine transportation activities. Including review of contractor prepared hydrostatic and hydrodynamic analysis of offshore structures and vessels, global and local strength calculations, dynamic positioning capability analysis, sea-fastening design, workability studies.
Complete verification of vessel motion analysis for assigned projects.
Perform vessel up-time analyses on vessels to aid projects in vessel selection.
Complete site visits as domain expert, corroboration, Lessen Learned and standard methodologies.
Review vessel loadout ballast plans to verify vessel strength, stability, and inclination.
Attend PHSSERS, RA’s, Go/No-Go’s & other reviews.
General:
Demonstrate mastery of and model safe work practices
Provide safety leadership by consistently demonstrating BP’s commitment to safety and ethics initiatives.
Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks and communicate as appropriate.
Influence contractor HSE performance both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet BP HSE expectations.
Support Structural Engineering in Marine Transportation.
Carry out work in conformance with BP’s core values and leadership expectations.
Develop in-depth solid understanding of Central Subsea related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors
Have working knowledge of relevant industry and BP standards related to subsea construction, lifting and marine transportation.
Review Quality Assurance / Quality Control Plans where applicable and contribute to Quality management initiatives for areas of responsibility.
Support BP assurance processes (i.e., Go/No-Go) with all required collaborators.
Support all relevant and applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments and ensure all resulting action items are closed-out at the appropriate time.
Gather and incorporate lessons learned and standard methodologies from BP and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other BP teams as necessary.
Review, comment, onshore/offshore execution procedures, engineering analysis and plans for aligned with BP technical and assurance requirements.
Support preparation and develop of installation aide/equipment technical and functional requirements needed for offshore lifting and marine transportation.
Lead works with BP multi-functional teams to ensure alignment and of Lifting and Marine Transportation practices.
Essential experience and job requirements:
A minimum of 15+ years of subsea construction related experience in Lifting and Marine Transportation.
Deep technical knowledge of Heavy Construction Lifting Engineering, codes, and practices.
Deep technical knowledge of Heavy Construction Marine Transportation Engineering, codes, and practices.
Leadership in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives (No Harm/ No Damage/ etc.)
Leadership in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution.
Knowledge and experience with subsea operations and associated activities
Experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels.
Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations
Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
Ability to manage up and down in high-stress situations.
Desirable criteria and qualifications:
Experience working with and for BP is preferred.
Experience in other subsea execution fields/interventions
Knowledge and experience with projects operations and green-field activities
Professional Engineer (PE) or C.Eng. preferred.
Essential Education - A bachelor’s degree in engineering is required.
Eligibility Requirements: If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.
Other Requirements (e.g., Travel, Location): Estimate 25% travel may be required, onshore and offshore.
Why join us!
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.