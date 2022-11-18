Market Activation Manager Bangalore

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Market Activation Manager based at Bangalore with details mentioned below:



Role Synopsis:The purpose would to generate pull/demand from consumers and influencers through activities in the basket of towns/ markets. This role will supervise the Key Activation Executives (KAE) attached to the markets.

Key Accountabilities:



• Implement the Area Activation Strategy by implementing key marketing programs: quality activations, mechanic loyalty programs, track competition, develop in-depth regional market feedback mechanism and suggest action plans.

• Will need to perform world-class one-to-one and one-to-many interactions with the target audience who are mechanics, small fleet-owners, individual consumers and other influencers that will help create an urge to use, reinforce usage and ensure advocacy for product brands.

• The basket of towns/ markets will be signed off centrally / jointly by sales and marketing and the activation schedule will be provided to on a quarterly basis.

• Will be responsible for training and developing the DSR/FMR’s so that the brand story & activity implementation can be scaled up, necessary required support will be provided

• Planning and organizing activity in distributor area with close coordination with distributor & sales team warrants excellent people management skills

• The key activities carried out would be Garage Meets/ Mechanic Meets, Fleet owners meet, Tractor clinics; Stand meets (LCV & Jeep), Roadshows and Agency led activation management etc.

• Key measurement criteria for the impact of activities will be % of incremental growth over other towns,

• Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management



Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

University Graduate in any discipline (Preferred BE/ B.Tech / B.Sc / MBA)

Having 5+ years of experience in managing sales through distributors, New Franchise workshop handling, Sales Promotion & Business Development, third party people management and leading teams