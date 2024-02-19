Market Activation Manager Patna

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Market Activation Manager based at Patna details mentioned below:

Role Synopsis

The purpose would to generate pull/demand from consumers and influencers through activities in the basket of towns/ markets. This role will supervise the Key Activation Executives (KAE) attached to the markets.

What you will deliver !!

Implement the Area Activation Strategy by implementing key marketing programs: quality activations, mechanic loyalty programs, track competition, develop in-depth regional market feedback mechanism and suggest action plans.

Will need to perform elite one-to-one and one-to-many interactions with the target audience who are mechanics, small fleet-owners, individual consumers and other influencers that will help create an urge to use, reinforce usage and ensure advocacy for product brands.

The basket of towns/ markets will be signed off centrally / jointly by sales and marketing and the activation schedule will be provided to on a quarterly basis.

Will be responsible for training and developing the DSR/FMR’s so that the brand story & activity implementation can be scaled up, necessary required support will be provided

Planning and organizing activity in distributor area with close coordination with distributor & sales team warrants excellent people management skills

The key activities carried out would be Garage Meets/ Mechanic Meets, Fleet owners meet, Tractor clinics; Stand meets (LCV & Jeep), Roadshows and Agency led activation management etc.

Key measurement criteria for the impact of activities will be % of incremental growth over other towns,

Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by rigorously adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Experience and Qualifications!

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.

Experience

3+ years sales & marketing experience.

Skills & Competencies

Good implementation capability and customer management capabilities

A good communicator and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.