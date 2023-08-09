Market Activation Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

he purpose would to generate pull/demand from consumers and influencer through activities in the basket of towns/ markets. This role will supervise the Marketing Executives (ME) attached to the markets.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The purpose would to generate pull/demand from consumers and influencer through activities in the basket of towns/ markets. This role will supervise the Marketing Executives (ME) attached to the markets.



• Implement the Area Activation Strategy by implementing key marketing programs: quality activations, mechanic loyalty programs, track competition, develop in-depth regional market feedback mechanism and suggest action plans.

• Will need to perform world-class one-to-one and one-to-many interactions with the target audience who are mechanics, small fleet-owners, individual consumers and other influencers that will help create an urge to use, reinforce usage and ensure advocacy for product brands.

• The basket of towns/ markets will be signed off centrally / jointly by sales and marketing and the activation schedule will be provided to on a quarterly basis.

• Will be responsible for training and developing the DSR/FMR’s so that the brand story & activity implementation can be scaled up, necessary required support will be provided

• Planning and organizing activity in distributor area with close coordination with distributor & sales team warrants excellent people management skills

• The key activities carried out would be Garage Meets/ Mechanic Meets, Fleet owners meet, Tractor clinics; Stand meets (LCV & Jeep), Roadshows and Agency led activation management etc.

• Key measurement criteria for the impact of activities will be % of incremental growth over other towns,

• Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Having 5+ years of experience in managing BTL/demand generation activities through distributors, influences.

Sales Promotion & Business Development, third party people management and leading teams.

• University Graduate in any discipline (Preferred BE/ B.Tech / B.Sc / MBA) Required Skill set:

• Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding (Sales)- Skilful

• Customer Relationship Management - Skilful

• Prospecting and pipeline Management - Skilful

• Offer and Product knowledge - Skilful Fluency in Tamil is required. Knowledge of Malayalam would be desirable.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.