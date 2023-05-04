Market Activation Manager - Vijayawada

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

The purpose would to generate pull/demand from consumers and influencers through activities in the basket of towns/ markets. This role will supervise the Key Activation Executives (KAE) attached to the markets.

Implement the Area Activation Strategy by implementing key marketing programs: quality activations, mechanic loyalty programs, track competition, develop in-depth regional market feedback mechanism and suggest action plans.

Will need to perform world-class one-to-one and one-to-many interactions with the target audience who are mechanics, small fleet-owners, individual consumers and other influencers that will help create an urge to use, reinforce usage and ensure advocacy for product brands.

The basket of towns/ markets will be signed off centrally / jointly by sales and marketing and the activation schedule will be provided to on a quarterly basis.

Will be responsible for training and developing the DSR/FMR’s so that the brand story & activity implementation can be scaled up, necessary required support will be provided

Planning and organizing activity in distributor area with close coordination with distributor & sales team warrants excellent people management skills

The key activities carried out would be Garage Meets/ Mechanic Meets, Fleet owners meet, Tractor clinics; Stand meets (LCV & Jeep), Roadshows and Agency led activation management etc.

Key measurement criteria for the impact of activities will be % of incremental growth over other towns,