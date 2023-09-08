Market Activation Manager - Vijayawada

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Grade J Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Grade JResponsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



About Castrol India

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Market Activation Manager based at Vijayawada with details mentioned below.

Role synopsis - The purpose would to generate pull/demand from consumers and influencer through activities in markets. This role will supervise the Marketing Executives dedicated to the markets.

What you will deliver

• Implement the Area Activation Strategy by implementing key marketing programs: quality activations, mechanic loyalty programs, track competition, develop in-depth regional market feedback mechanism and suggest action plans.

• Will need to perform extraordinary one-to-one and one-to-many interactions with the target audience who are mechanics, small fleet-owners, individual consumers and other influencers that will help create an urge to use, reinforce usage and ensure advocacy for product brands.

• The basket of towns/ markets will be signed off centrally / jointly by sales and marketing and the activation schedule will be shared to on a quarterly basis.

• Will be responsible for training and developing the DSR/FMR’s so that the brand story & activity implementation can be scaled up, vital required support will be provided

• Planning and organizing activity in distributor area with close coordination with distributor & sales team warrants excellent people leadership skills

• The key activities carried out would be Garage Meets/ Mechanic Meets, Fleet owners meet, Tractor clinics; Stand meets (LCV & Jeep), Roadshows and Agency led activation management etc.

• Key measurement criteria for the impact of activities will be % of incremental growth over other towns,

• Act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by closely adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Experience

5 – 10 years of proven experience in handling BTL/demand generation activities through distributors, influences. Sales Promotion & Business Development, third party people management and leading teams.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable.



Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



