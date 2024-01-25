This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering relevant analysis and modelling to provide commercial insight, utilising relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.



Job Description:

The role of Market Analyst sits within a team on the leading edge of shipping’s engagement and relationships with internal and external stakeholders, with an increasing focus on the new energy marine transportation.

The purpose of this role is to deliver market analysis, commercial advisory and project support across diverse projects, within T&S and the wider bp organisation, along with planning and coordination, economic modelling and GIAAPs compliance for the Shipping Partnerships & Strategic Implementation Team.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide timely market intelligence updates to core project members and leadership team

Compose periodic industry reports to relevant Shipping teams and other key stakeholders of bp Group

Support project managers/leads on conventional and new energy shipping projects

Deliver economic modelling support (EEM) for project business cases

Develop info notes, AtNs and FMs in support of projects in accordance with GIAAPs

Promote a “solution-centric” focus across teams in Shipping in order to respond to customer requests and work with other teams in Shipping in order to balance this “can do” attitude with effective risk management

Work in an integrated manner providing support to other team members with the upkeep of regulations, policies, procedures, presentations and reporting

Ensure business activities are conducted in a manner consistent with bp Group policies and requirements

Essential Education:

Degree in Business, Finance or Economics or equivalent relevant commercial experience

Essential Experience:

Experience in establishing relationships, building trust and collaborating across organisational boundaries. Able to manage and influence a broad range of stakeholders, using this to build and maintain a strong network

Self motivated, highly driven and able to work independently, whilst possessing interpersonal and decision-making skills to make sound commercial judgements

Agile working, enjoy challenges, thrive uncertainties and with complexities

Good communicator, with the ability to structure and present complex information adequately

Capable of maintaining positive working relationships while adhering to demanding deadlines

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products

Desirable Experience:

Background in market intelligence, commercial or finance preferred

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.