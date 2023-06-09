Market Data Analyst

Job summary

Trading and Shipping is the market-facing component of our trading activities. Globally we work with institutions such as commodity exchanges, investment banks and hedge funds. T&S is one of the largest physical traders of oil and gas in the world with access to a huge array of assets, including refineries, ships, tanks, pipelines and retail systems. We work in some of the most dynamic market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by a world-class control infrastructure. We work in partnership with other bp business groups to generate additional value through managing the flow of commodities from the wellhead to our customers. Data is a core part of our business model. Our data helps to drive pricing, operational efficiency, and new market opportunities. Role We recognise the importance of data as one of 3 key pillars for the Trading and Shipping of the Future. The Market Data Business Analyst is a key role to help drive commercial value and cost savings from the use of vendor data in our trading operations. This role will work closely with the T&S trading benches and commercial teams. The role is focused on providing consultancy and advice to all T&S as well as expertise in market data content, delivery, expense and control. The position is also responsible for enhancing the value of market data by ensuring that users are getting the most from the products and services, (eg: ensuring all users are properly trained to take full advantage of the service, that the services in use are rationalized as well as challenging requirements and providing back up) From an organizational perspective, the role sits within the Data Office in the wider Market Development & Innovation team in bp T&S.

Trading & Shipping



IT&S Group



Accountabilities

Reviewing Cost Transparency Reports with the Business Managers / Desk Heads to help control and rationalize market data cost

Creating a “value-added” bridge between the business managers and the market data organization.

Provisioning new vendor data for trading desks and analytics teams

Finding and delivering market data cost savings through optimising the mix of vendors and contracts

Front line support to trading desks for trading and non-trading floor systems including Bloomberg, Eikon, TT, WebICE.

Helping to build awareness of data

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

We are seeking a commercially aware market data specialist. You’ll need:

Hands-on market data trading floor experience.

Strong working knowledge of markets, asset classes and their content requirements (e.g. Refined Products, Gas and Power Trading, Treasury Trading).

Thorough understanding of trading and non-trading floor systems, including, but not limited to Bloomberg, Eikon, TT, WebICE, CME Direct and desktop applications

Strong understanding of reference data, e.g., Bloomberg Data License, Refinitiv DSS, fundamental data, index constituent and weightings data, end-of-day pricing data, ratings agency data, and the primary fundamental and quantitative database applications that use this data.

Good understanding of intellectual property and user provisions as it relates to data usage rights including exchange and vendor rules.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills

A full understanding of all PRA’s and MOC Windows

In-depth experience of MDM and a thorough understanding of RPM.

To be able to work both collaboratively in a team and independently.

Detail oriented.

Able to work under pressure and in a fast-paced environment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}



