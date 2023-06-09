Market Data Analyst

Trading and Shipping is the market-facing component of our trading activities. Globally we work with institutions such as commodity exchanges, investment banks and hedge funds. T&S is one of the largest physical traders of oil and gas in the world with access to a huge array of assets, including refineries, ships, tanks, pipelines and retail systems. We work in some of the most dynamic market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by a world-class control infrastructure. We work in partnership with other bp business groups to generate additional value through managing the flow of commodities from the wellhead to our customers. Data is a core part of our business model. Our data helps to drive pricing, operational efficiency, and new market opportunities. Role We recognise the importance of data as one of 3 key pillars for the Trading and Shipping of the Future. The Market Data Business Analyst is a key role to help drive commercial value and cost savings from the use of vendor data in our trading operations. This role will work closely with the T&S trading benches and commercial teams. The role is focused on providing consultancy and advice to all T&S as well as expertise in market data content, delivery, expense and control. The position is also responsible for enhancing the value of market data by ensuring that users are getting the most from the products and services, (eg: ensuring all users are properly trained to take full advantage of the service, that the services in use are rationalized as well as challenging requirements and providing back up) From an organizational perspective, the role sits within the Data Office in the wider Market Development & Innovation team in bp T&S.
We are seeking a commercially aware market data specialist. You’ll need:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management {+ 5 more}
