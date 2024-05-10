This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

bp Marine is part of bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) business, which has a world class reputation and is highly respected within the trading community. T&S has total responsibility for sourcing and selling all the energy that the bp Group produces and requires. This strength in global trading ensures unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout our global network of ports.

We are looking for a commercially focused Market Development Manager to work collaboratively with the extended bp Marine ANZ team to analyze market trends, supply and demand dynamics and pricing indicators to develop supply and trading strategies in the region to reach new customers and maximize P&L A highly strategic role, this role ensures there is a consistent approach to developing distinctive value propositions for customers, whilst improving profitability and portfolio growth.

In this role you will also lead bp Marine ANZ’s low carbon agenda and be responsible for the development of the regional low carbon strategy in alignment with global plans and customer needs.

Ensure all policies around T&S’s control framework and operating standards are adhered to and that bp’s values and behaviours continue to be exhibited

Represent bp Marine in Midstream/ Supply forums, empower the broader bp organisation to deliver excellence in supply operations in support of delivering targeted sources of value for bp Marine

Develop a detailed origination hopper with a clear framework and opportunities for growing bp Marine’s market share in the region for in year and longer-term value

Work with the Supply & Origination Manager and T&S to optimize the supply import program using the books 2 x MR tankers

Understand the key drivers of various bp functions/ businesses to deliver offering, contractual obligations and results that are best for bp overall

Develop deep understanding of bp Marine and T&S supply chains, with a view to developing distinctive value creation opportunities

Ensure the interface between T&S, C&P and bp Marine is aligned around the low carbon agenda

Tertiary qualification in business or commerce OR demonstrated performance in, supply or business development roles,

Experience in roles that include market development and managing accountability for financial performance

5+ years supply and/ or business development experience, coupled with a sound knowledge of BP pricing/supply /trading & developing and maintaining strong relationships

A passion for commodity markets and a proven track record of success in a variety of supply/ optimisation roles

Strong understanding of end-to-end value of the supply chain, with the ability to maximise BP value from negotiations at a senior level

Represent bp Marine effectively in external forums and have a concrete knowledge of the competitive market with the ability to assess external environments to develop planning and strategy

Knowledge of the marine market and the implications of the low carbon agenda

Understanding of shipping charter parties and operational shipping documentation.

It is important to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a dive bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.