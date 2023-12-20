Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

About Castrol IndiaCastrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.We are currently looking for Market Development & Operations Manager based in Mumbai. More details below:The 'Win In 3 India' growth framework has been deployed to grow ahead of market and gain share by identifying 'win back' markets and 'step-out' programs at a national level.To drive the next level of growth the intent is to deploy the 'Win In 3 India" frame two levels below at every distributor. 'Win-back' opportunities and 'step-out' initiatives have to be identified in each distributor territory and multi-year market development plan has to be developed and executed in each distributor territory to help gain share and grow revenue across categories.The Market Development & Operations Manager will support the Regional Managers of two regions (West, South) to identify 'win-back' and 'step-out' opportunities and then work closely with Regional Managers to develop multi-year market development plans.The MDOM is going to be responsible for tracking execution of the market development plans of the region and advice Regional General Manager on adjustments and iterations where required to achieve business delivery goals and improve productivity of marketing and sales investments.The MDOM will be point person to interface with cross functional teams and own the roll out plan at a regional level for national level 'step-out' programs such as rural GTM expansion and auto care scale up.Sales capability is a key enabler of sales execution. The MDOM will be the point person at the region to implement sales capability development programs. She/he will work closely with the Capability Development manager to develop annual capability development plan for the region and track implementation of the same in a time bound manner.This role is designed to help build sales strategy development and deployment capacity close to the market.



Job Description:

Key Roles and Responsibilites:-

As MDOM of West & South regions, while you will be based in Mumbai, the travel to Chennai and markets across west and south regions will be there.

Work with the Regional Managers and central marketing team to develop the Market Development plan for the region.

Provide support to the Regional General Manager to track execution of the regional market development plan. Identify gaps, if any, in execution. Work with regional managers to address gaps and take corrective actions where applicable.

Co-develop regional capability development plan along with Capability Manager. Track roll out of plan as per agreed timelines. Measure outcome of programs. Provide input to RGM and Capability Manager to address capability gaps.

Own execution KPI (in put measures) for all NPI launches (eg: Auto care) and national growth programs for the region.

Champion distributor engagement. Own & operationalize distributor advisor forum for the region.

Build framework for effectiveness of Mechanic advocacy and BTL programs to underpin Win in 3 India

Experience and Qualifications:-

Skills & expertise:

Deep operational understanding of the indirect distribution model followed by Castrol.

5-8 years experience of leading sales teams to deliver sales KPI - volume, distribution and revenue growth in a geography.

Experience in adjacent areas such as trade marketing, customer development, sales capability development is desirable.

A collaborative approach. Ability to work with and influence diverse stake holders across functions and hierarchy.

Strong external focus. Ability to identify best practices from across industries and adapt the same within Castrol where required to improve sales productivity.

Qualification:

* A bachelor's degree is mandatory. A MBA degree will be an advantage.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.