Job summary

Market Entry and Business Development Manager – bp pulse



Team: New Market Entry & Cross-Market Partnerships



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We strive to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our excellent team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



In London, bp has announced its plan to enable professional drivers using electric vehicles to access more affordable and reliable charging infrastructure through a series of rapid charging hubs. 2021 will focus on growing the network in London and entering several new cities in the UK and the rest of Europe.



The Market Entry and Business Development Manager will be driving the development of the European City EV Fleet Hub Roadmap – delivering market share, network growth and geographical expansion; helped by a cross-functional team across C&P and Functions. The scope of the role is European. In this role you will provide strategic guidance for successful market entry in new cities and countries – incl. price setting, strategic partnership & network development. You will also closely work together with in-country project leads for the execution of the developed route-to-market.

Key Accountabilities:



Play a key role in delivering the externally committed target of 100,000 EV units by 2030.

Work collaboratively as a member of a multi-discipline/ multi-region team.

Support the Director of Real Estate in Europe with delivering in-year targets, while also planning and reporting against the 2025/2030 lookahead – developing a growth roadmap across Europe bringing together all initiatives driving market share, network growth and geographical expansion.

Program manages the agile delivery of market entries in close collaboration with in-market & cluster-level team members.

Lead a multi-disciplinary, cross-functional team for the development of the strategic roadmap for the European rollout of ride-hail EV charging hubs with a clear path to delivering market share, network growth and geographical expansion.

Develop and lead the coordination of the market launch processes - from weekly in-market reviews to monthly SVP EV execute performance reviews.

Build, strengthen, grow, and lead national and European relationships with land partners and cities.

Drive consistent focus on customer-centricity across the portfolio of activities.

Support with the commercial development of market entry organic rollouts and business plans.

Education:

University degree in Business, Engineering or Marketing

Essential experience:

Strong experience in business & strategy development or start-ups

Experience in programme management – including schedule and budget.

Experience in the e-mobility industry or another industry which is similarly undergoing rapid changes in both technology and consumer behaviour

Comfortable working in a dynamic, innovative, fast-paced and sometimes ambiguous environment.

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology and a thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Excellent presentation skills and mastery of Excel models and PowerPoint, experience in multiple presentation software

Fluent in English – French or German beneficial

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!