Market Intelligence Analyst Biofuels

As part of the Biofuels Growth organisation the successful candidate will work as a Market Intelligence Analyst within the Global Portfolio Team. Their focus will be on developing analytical tools and insights in support of originating, framing & running projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, municipal solid waste or agricultural waste as well as manufacturing of Biogas / Biomethane and its integration into existing or future bp value chains.
Support Next Generation Biofuels projects from origination to execution:
Conduct economic evaluation for new business opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties
Build economic models for both bp internal and external purpose with partners
Lead aggregation of key assumptions and ensure alignment across technical and commercial teams involved
Provide insightful analysis of new value chains and sources of value.
Lead interactions with third party partners as appropriate. Preparation of materials for governance and external meetings with (potential) partners.
Support partner engagement and negotiations as well as due diligence and other engagement activities with third parties for the development of new business models.
Contribute to developing engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners
Contribute to the governance of the projects according to bp standards
Develop the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way, with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp
Work closely with the Commercial Project Lead to manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects through the CVP stages
Contribute to determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and the development of appropriate mitigations to support.
Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings
Work closely with multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners
Degree or equivalent experience or relevant qualification would be beneficial
Experience within Biofuels industry or knowledge of existing and emerging bio and renewable technologies and their practical application in a business context.
Commercial development experience within Fuels, Petrochemicals or T&S businesses
Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain
Understanding of low carbon policy or advocacy
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
