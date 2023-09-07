Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst

Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst

Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - Reading, Greece - Athens, Spain - Madrid
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ068788
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst role will provide valuable insights to support the GME business in decision-making processes. The role will collaborate with business personnel to analyze qualitative data, identify trends, assess strategies, and evaluate competition, with the ultimate goal of enhancing competitiveness. Responsibilities will include gathering and interpreting internal and external market research data, generating reports and dashboards, and presenting findings to stakeholders. The MI Analyst will require a self-motivated professional with strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of market dynamics. The role will contribute to GME’s success by helping to make data-driven decisions to optimize our offers and strategies. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Digital Programme Advisor, the role-holder is expected to work closely and collaboratively with a number of teams including Finance, Marketing, Sales and Pricing Teams.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Summary:

The Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst role will provide valuable insights to support the GME business in decision-making processes.

The role will collaborate with business personnel to analyze qualitative data, identify trends, assess strategies, and evaluate competition, with the ultimate goal of enhancing competitiveness.

Responsibilities will include gathering and interpreting internal and external market research data, generating reports and dashboards, and presenting findings to stakeholders.

The MI Analyst will require a self-motivated professional with strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of market dynamics.

The role will contribute to GME’s success by helping to make data-driven decisions to optimize our offers and strategies.

The successful candidate will be reporting to the Digital Programme Advisor, the role-holder is expected to work closely and collaboratively with a number of teams including Finance, Marketing, Sales and Pricing Teams.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Collect data on customers, competitors and market place and consolidate information into actionable items, reports, dashboards and presentations

  • Understand business objectives and strategies and provide insights that support decision making

  • Compile and analyze statistical data using modern and traditional methods to collect it

  • Interpret data, formulate reports and make recommendations

  • Use online market research and catalogue findings 

  • Provide competitive analysis on various companies’ market offerings, identify market trends, pricing/business models, sales and methods of operation

  • Remain fully informed on market trends, other parties researches and implement best practices

  • Manages relationships and contracts with external data sources (eg. Clarkson’s, Seaweb)

  • Collaborate with marketing to coordinate Customer Heartbeat activities for GME, and lead the action plan work with business leadership to drive changes in response to the survey results

  • Support marketing communications and internal communications with latest market intelligence content

Requirements:

Technical

  • Proficiency or advanced skills and experience in reporting

  • Proficiency or advanced problem-solving skills, with the ability to develop proactively key insights from multiple data (analytical skills using PBI tools) and for complex, and not well-defined requests, in support executive decision-making

  • Previous experience in performance management, accounting, reporting or Market research analysis experience in a business or enabler environment

  • Proven track record of proposing new approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools.

  • Experience in marine and energy markets a plus

    
Behavioural

  • Ability to build strong and trusted relationships with their LT stakeholders and a wide range of stakeholders acting as the primary MI support

  • Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales.

  • Self-prioritise effectively demands of different stakeholders

  • Strong influencing, interpersonal and networking skills (across multiple teams) and ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial)

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp