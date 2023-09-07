This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst role will provide valuable insights to support the GME business in decision-making processes. The role will collaborate with business personnel to analyze qualitative data, identify trends, assess strategies, and evaluate competition, with the ultimate goal of enhancing competitiveness. Responsibilities will include gathering and interpreting internal and external market research data, generating reports and dashboards, and presenting findings to stakeholders. The MI Analyst will require a self-motivated professional with strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of market dynamics. The role will contribute to GME’s success by helping to make data-driven decisions to optimize our offers and strategies. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Digital Programme Advisor, the role-holder is expected to work closely and collaboratively with a number of teams including Finance, Marketing, Sales and Pricing Teams.

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Key Accountabilities:

Collect data on customers, competitors and market place and consolidate information into actionable items, reports, dashboards and presentations

Understand business objectives and strategies and provide insights that support decision making

Compile and analyze statistical data using modern and traditional methods to collect it

Interpret data, formulate reports and make recommendations

Use online market research and catalogue findings

Provide competitive analysis on various companies’ market offerings, identify market trends, pricing/business models, sales and methods of operation

Remain fully informed on market trends, other parties researches and implement best practices

Manages relationships and contracts with external data sources (eg. Clarkson’s, Seaweb)

Collaborate with marketing to coordinate Customer Heartbeat activities for GME, and lead the action plan work with business leadership to drive changes in response to the survey results

Support marketing communications and internal communications with latest market intelligence content

Technical

Proficiency or advanced skills and experience in reporting

Proficiency or advanced problem-solving skills, with the ability to develop proactively key insights from multiple data (analytical skills using PBI tools) and for complex, and not well-defined requests, in support executive decision-making

Previous experience in performance management, accounting, reporting or Market research analysis experience in a business or enabler environment

Proven track record of proposing new approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools.

Experience in marine and energy markets a plus



Behavioural

Ability to build strong and trusted relationships with their LT stakeholders and a wide range of stakeholders acting as the primary MI support

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales.

Self-prioritise effectively demands of different stakeholders

Strong influencing, interpersonal and networking skills (across multiple teams) and ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial)

Strong verbal and written communication skills.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



