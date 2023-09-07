The Market Intelligence (MI) Analyst role will provide valuable insights to support the GME business in decision-making processes. The role will collaborate with business personnel to analyze qualitative data, identify trends, assess strategies, and evaluate competition, with the ultimate goal of enhancing competitiveness. Responsibilities will include gathering and interpreting internal and external market research data, generating reports and dashboards, and presenting findings to stakeholders. The MI Analyst will require a self-motivated professional with strong analytical skills and a deep understanding of market dynamics. The role will contribute to GME’s success by helping to make data-driven decisions to optimize our offers and strategies. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Digital Programme Advisor, the role-holder is expected to work closely and collaboratively with a number of teams including Finance, Marketing, Sales and Pricing Teams.
Collect data on customers, competitors and market place and consolidate information into actionable items, reports, dashboards and presentations
Understand business objectives and strategies and provide insights that support decision making
Compile and analyze statistical data using modern and traditional methods to collect it
Interpret data, formulate reports and make recommendations
Use online market research and catalogue findings
Provide competitive analysis on various companies’ market offerings, identify market trends, pricing/business models, sales and methods of operation
Remain fully informed on market trends, other parties researches and implement best practices
Manages relationships and contracts with external data sources (eg. Clarkson’s, Seaweb)
Collaborate with marketing to coordinate Customer Heartbeat activities for GME, and lead the action plan work with business leadership to drive changes in response to the survey results
Support marketing communications and internal communications with latest market intelligence content
Proficiency or advanced skills and experience in reporting
Proficiency or advanced problem-solving skills, with the ability to develop proactively key insights from multiple data (analytical skills using PBI tools) and for complex, and not well-defined requests, in support executive decision-making
Previous experience in performance management, accounting, reporting or Market research analysis experience in a business or enabler environment
Proven track record of proposing new approaches and ways of working to improve processes and systems/tools.
Experience in marine and energy markets a plus
Ability to build strong and trusted relationships with their LT stakeholders and a wide range of stakeholders acting as the primary MI support
Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales.
Self-prioritise effectively demands of different stakeholders
Strong influencing, interpersonal and networking skills (across multiple teams) and ability to work across disciplines (financial and non-financial)
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
