Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as the Market Intelligence Manager within the Global Portfolio Team. The focus of this critical role will be on the biofuels price set (BIPS) development, analytics and competitor intelligence within the biofuels growth space and providing regulatory insights with support from our internal expertise. The role will report to the Head of Global Portfolio.This role will build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with C&P, T&S, P&O, I&E and G&LCE but also externally with relevant 3rd parties. The job requires strong analytical and commercial skills, good understanding of technical processes & regulatory frameworks as well as the ability to work with different stakeholders internally and externally.There is a Market Intelligence Analyst within the team tagged to this role.



Lead analysis for Biofuels Investment Price Set (BIPS), coordinating activities across the bp group.

Use competitor intelligence to draw meaningful insights and solutions, informing Biofuels Growth strategy and project development.

Develop pathway techno-economic analysis with support from I&E.

Create a counterparty relationship tracking method within Biofuels Growth, linking in with other Business Development groups and Strategic accounts.

Gain Regulatory insights with support and expertise from the Biofuels Value Chain Team, C&EA and Biofuels Growth organisation.

Determine non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and develop appropriate mitigations to support.

Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings



Excellent analytical skills, with the ability to extract focused insights from complex data sets

Very commercial, pro-active and driven person

Good presentation & facilitation skills

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape

Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills

Confident in engaging senior partners

Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and managing uncertainties

Ability to grasp low carbon policy

Experience within Bioenergy industry

Experience with energy systems modelling, or trading analytics

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain

Technical & chemical process understanding a clear plus

Background in low carbon policy or advocacy

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



