Market Risk Analyst – Refining & Products Trading

Job summary

Responsible for delivering advanced analysis, research and reporting to provide deep business understanding and control, strategically utilizing networks, mitigating high-impact trading risks and driving regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world!

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

Market Risk is a key control position within the Supply & Trading Finance organization. You will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-add analysis and reporting. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Market Risk and MI Analytics to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent risk analysis and reporting.

If you perform well, you can expect bp Trading & Shipping to provide premier career development opportunities both commercially and within the Finance and Risk function. Opportunities and development are encouraged globally across bp.

Key Accountabilities

In this role you will ensure trading strategies are understood and both challenge and/or support commercial teams appropriately with independent views within a risk management framework and in line with Trading & Shipping’s Market Risk Standard and Delegation of Authority

You will provide the coordination/drive for the identification of market risks within the global oil & bio markets, identifying possible solutions and support implementation of the preferred approach with the wider Commodity Risk and IT teams

Lead the development, run, and administer risk models and advance market risk analytics. Provide explanation for changes, and interact with commercial teams to understand and challenge underlying trading strategies

Work with the Commodity Risk Analytics Network to ensure that adequate market risk discipline and control prevails in the business

Provide input into the Trading & Shipping wide market risk policies and procedures working as a commercial partner to support and challenge the business in day-to-day trading as well as long term strategic deals

Previous Market Risk or relevant Commercial/Analytics experience; acquired working either within BP or within the energy trading sector

You are a phenomenal teammate able to operate within a sophisticated and dynamic trading business. In addition, you have the interpersonal, communication and decision-making skills, coupled with sound commercial discernment to build credible relationships across Trading & Shipping

You should have a good level of technical ability in data structures & programming languages, Python and/or SQL, good understanding of the fundamentals of commodities trading, including familiarity with options, derivatives and other trading instruments

Curiosity and natural interest in commodities, politics, technology and regulations driving commodities markets

You will have a good understanding how to break down economic drivers and deal valuation techniques (preferably an understanding of EEM or M&A valuation models) supporting growth initiatives in the commercial strategy

Ability to network effectively with commercial teams and cross regions to build strong working relationships and support knowledge transfer and methodology standardisation within Market Risk across Trading & Shipping

Strong focus on delivering solutions in a timely and effective manner with minimum guidance or supervision.



Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in Science), or equivalent experience

