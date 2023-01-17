Market Risk Analyst – Refining & Products Trading

Responsible for delivering advanced analysis, research and reporting to provide deep business understanding and control, strategically utilizing networks, mitigating high-impact trading risks and driving regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world!
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.
Market Risk is a key control position within the Supply & Trading Finance organization. You will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-add analysis and reporting. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Market Risk and MI Analytics to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent risk analysis and reporting.
If you perform well, you can expect bp Trading & Shipping to provide premier career development opportunities both commercially and within the Finance and Risk function. Opportunities and development are encouraged globally across bp.
Key Accountabilities
Responsible for delivering advanced analysis, research and reporting to provide deep business understanding and control, strategically utilizing networks, mitigating high-impact trading risks and driving regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.