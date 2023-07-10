Market Risk Technical Lead

Job summary

bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision. As a Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar in leading teams using lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi-disciplinary squads.bp operates a discipline based organization and Staff Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will do

To be the point of contact for Singapore and the region for all market risk activity and delivery.

Maintain and grow stakeholder relationships and to be a product manager working closely with teams on both the business and I&E sides.

Provide operations support and guidance to the impacted users and resolution team(s).

Utilise your technical hands on experience to support and aid the operations and delivery of the team"

What you will bring

Outstanding interpersonal skills will be massively important for the role for both stakeholder management and delivery aspects of the regional and global market risk team. This includes technical content in business context.

It is expected that the role will also have hands on technical capability that can contribute to the operation and delivery of new products or services for our stakeholders.

Will be an expert agile practitioner who can equally work as part of the squad, or lead at both a short-term sprint basis but also at a longer term strategic time range.

Embodies the DevOps way of working for ownership, teamwork and velocity of delivery for our products and services.

Has a curious, and continuous learning attitude.

Utilizes latest technology where business safety and value can be delivered, and cloud based modern technologies for enterprise and big-data challenges

Thinks commercially about all activity – be that product capability as well as the delivery and operations.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving technical environment.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an upbeat, fast paced, high growth environment which exhibits ownership of the outcomes of work.

Essential criteria

8+ years’ experience in modern agile IT environment across a broad spectrum of activities in a relevant role

Desirable criteria

Prior experience in energy trading or financial industry will be a distinct advantage

Project management experience delivering sophisticated IT projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and products



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



