Market Sales Manager, North Africa and West Africa

As a member of the PU Leadership Team this role has the accountability for delivering the sales targets- volume, turnover, gross margin and market share - for the North & West Africa market (includes West Africa Block Countries and Magrib Region) as per the business plan and in line with the Castrol global strategy.The role is responsible for developing, together with other customers in the organization, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and mentoring the team of line reports.



Market Sales Manager – North & West Africa

In this role you will:

As a member of the PU LT, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy.

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the market.

Handle partnership (e.g. joint ventures) in key countries on behalf of Castrol participating in key committees and boards.

Select, appoint and manage partners, distributors and/or agencies in Market by developing Route-To-Market strategies and country entry / exit plans in Market.

Implement Castrol Investment Plan (CIP) for the Market and deliver Market targets as per CIP.

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans.

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current driven position.

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

In conjunction with the relevant partners / distributors in different countries, complete annual (internal) sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans).

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with the PU VP.

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the countries, ensuring annual plans are delivered.

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively handle internal relationships.

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan.

Review the sales organisations in market to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management.

Optimise efficiency of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation.

Work closely with Marketing, Global Supply Chain, Finance, Sales Operations and other enabler functions to ensure compliant, safe and outstanding business delivery.

What you will need to be successful:

Minimum: Graduate. An MBA or equivalent degree would be valuable

Extensive sales management experience of handling markets or channels

Should have a well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

Experience in Marketing and Operations is an advantage

Experience in building and / or managing partnerships, joint ventures in different geographies

Experience of dealing with multiple important customers both within and outside the organization

Proven success in sales leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong sales professionals

Experience of leading and implementing business transformation projects is an advantage

Why join us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



