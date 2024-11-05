Market Strategist, Australia Power

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The APAC power business in Trading & Shipping has an aim of building a well-balanced, tradable portfolio in power across our targeted markets with a first focus of Australia and Japan. The business growth is driven through the execution of an integrated power strategy from generation through to C&I and end use markets as well as a trading desk that’s able to demonstrate edge consistently.

The Market Strategist role resides in the Gas and Power Strategist team (part of the larger analytic function). One of the core elements of this discipline is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals within different regions of the market and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading and origination teams. This key role will work alongside the bench to provide such analysis in service of creating models, foundational views and trading strategies in line with changing market dynamics. Analysis performed by the individual and team will have a direct linkage to commercial value creation and assist in keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets.

In addition to the above, this role will involve the creation of market and fundamental views that drive the valuation of long-term deals in the Australian power markets. These views will require the development and maintenance of models, data and assumptions to provide a quantitative and fundamental framework for valuation in the long-term space as well as a deep understanding of the short-term view. The role will involve communicating these views externally to customers and counterparties as well as internally to originators, structurers, traders and other strategists. The role will also involve influencing strategy at the group level to help meet bp’s broader ambitions.

The role will require an understanding of linkages between the Australian Power and Carbon, Hydrogen and other green markets as they develop over time with a focus on identifying and executing on opportunities for Trading & Shipping as well as the broader BP group.

Applicants should have experience with power markets and their analysis with a track record of delivering data, analysis and complex statistical models in a commercial environment.

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with the APAC Power team to deliver analysis to support day to day trading activities in Australian Power (NEM).

Deliver analysis to support longer term views for origination and/or group initiatives.

Develop and/or maintain the models and reports required to provide the framework for trading support.

Work with sister disciplines to constantly evolve modelling approaches to utilize emergent technologies and ideas.

Incorporate new ways of thinking and both technical and fundamental factors into modelling.

Drive automation and standardization of data to achieve process and resource efficiency.

Provide ad hoc support the trading team, originations team and the wider BP group.

Desired Experience:

Experience with power markets as either a trader or an analyst on a trading/origination team.

Experience with power and related markets in Australia.

Experience with regulatory frameworks governing energy markets in Australia.

Experience working with Excel, Python and SQL in a professional setting.

Experience developing, interpreting, and improving models to analyze and report power markets.

Ability to interpret data and information to conclude and communicate price response

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions

Proactive approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment.

Commercial focus and applications of modelling to markets is essential.

Hold a degree in a quantitative, economics, statistical, mathematical, engineering or similar discipline.

Experience with Australian Coal markets.

Experience with power stack models and dispatch optimization.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



