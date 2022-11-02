Market Strategist, Cross-Commodity Oil Analyst

Job summary

The Cross Commodity Team is one of the newest and most exciting parts of the broader oil analytics team. The team is focused on flexible deployment of analytical capability to solve complex problems and respond to changing business and market conditions in order to maximize commercial value. Team members have the opportunity to work on a varied set of projects, local or global, focusing on one or more of the different parts of the oil market, building up substantial knowledge and broad perspective of oil trading as a result.

What you will deliver:

Provide best-in-class analytical capabilities to a range of key projects. Use the results to help support/challenge trading positions. Monitor fundamentals and major trends in the oil market and understand their impact across fuels linking back to trading and origination activity. Contribute to effective cross-discipline partnerships within Trading Analytics & Insights to bring the best skillsets to problems Collaborate efficiently across regions and commodity lines to build alignment and promote better connectivity. Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.

Essential Education:

Strong academic background in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Essential experience and job requirements:

Up to 5 years experience using sophisticated tools to analyse the oil market

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments

Experience of delivering tradable insights from analysis

Knowledge of statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Ability to program in Python and/or other data science platforms required

Ability to thrive in a role which transitions from project to project.

Experience analysing other commodity markets considered, particularly if a strong analytical tool kit can be demonstrated

You will work with:

You will work with a team of driven oil analysts determined to keep ahead of market developments and maximise commercial opportunities across the oil barrel. On a day-to-day basis the team is focused on key projects and closely embedded with the oil bench associated with that project and its key stakeholders - risk takers and members of the broader analytical team. Because team members rotate across projects, they are able to get detailed exposure to all parts of the oil barrel and often gain unique insights due to the nature of the different business-critical projects.

The cross commodity team steps away from this focus on a regular basis to share insights, best practices and trends in the work each person is doing and the results they are finding therefore each member is able to see an additional layer of the complexity with which the oil complex is trading.

The team is a new team and therefore brings with it an opportunity to be involved in building a new research unit within the broader oil analytics family.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.