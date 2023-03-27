Market Strategist, East Asia Power

Job summary

The AsPac power business in Trading & Shipping has an aim of building a well-balanced, tradable portfolio in power across our targeted markets with a first focus of Australia followed by Japan. The business strategy is underpinned and in support of BP’s ‘reinvent energy’ stated ambitions and aims. The business growth is driven through the execution of an integrated power strategy from generation through to C&I and end use markets.

The Market Strategist role resides in the Gas and Power Strategist team (part of the larger analytic function). One of the core elements of this team is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals within different regions of the market and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading and origination teams. This key role will work alongside the bench to provide such analysis in service of crafting insights, foundational views and trading strategies in line with changing market dynamics. Analysis performed by the individual and team will have a direct linkage to commercial value creation and assist in keeping traders, originators, and management advised of underlying fundamental views that affect the markets.

In addition to the above, this role will involve the creation of market and fundamental views that drive the valuation of long-term deals in the Japan power markets. These views will require the development and maintenance of models, data and assumptions to provide a quantitative and fundamental framework for valuation in the long-term space as well as a deep understanding of the short-term view. The role will involve presenting these views externally to customers and counterparties as well as internally to originators, structurers, traders and other strategists. The role will also involve influencing strategy at the group level to help meet bp’s broader ambitions.

The role will require an understanding of linkages between the Japan Gas, LNG, Carbon, Hydrogen and other green markets as they develop over time with a focus on identifying and executing on opportunities for Trading & Shipping as well as the broader BP group.

Over time this role could expand to cover other countries in Asia that are of interest to our commercial stakeholders.

Applicants should have experience with power markets and their analysis with a track record of delivering data, analysis and statistical models in a commercial environment.

Key Accountabilities

Work closely with the AsPac Power Origination & Trading teams to deliver analysis to support longer term power transactions being looked at for Trading & Shipping as well as day to day trading activities with an initial focus on the Japan power space.

Work closely with counterparts on the LNG side to help define the LNG view for Japan in both the short and long term.

Develop and/or maintain the models and reports required to provide the framework for deal management and trading support.

Work with sister fields to constantly evolve modelling approaches to apply emergent technologies and ideas.

Incorporate new ways of thinking and both technical and fundamental factors into modelling.

Drive automation and standardization of data to achieve process and resource efficiency.

Provide ad hoc support the trading team, originations team and the wider BP group

Requirements

Degree in quantitative, statistical, mathematical, engineering or similar discipline

Experience with power markets and related markets in Japan, as either a trader or an analyst on a trading/origination team.

Experience with Japan and Korea LNG and gas markets (good to have)

Understand regulatory frameworks governing energy markets in Japan.

Experience working with programming languages like Python, Matlab, R, SQL etc in an industry setting.

Experience developing, interpreting and improving models to analyze and report power markets.

Ability to interpret data and information to conclude and communicate price response

Independent thinker; creative in finding alternative solutions

Proactive approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning

Experience in quantitative modelling skills including working with large and incomplete data.

Able to understand spoken Japanese and work with Japanese documents and market postings.

