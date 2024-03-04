Market Strategist, Gdistillates

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.

You will develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. You will translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the market strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. You will leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information.

What you will deliver:

Maintain European balances for the supply & demand of diesel, gasoil and jet fuel

Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure

Monitor & quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price

Work with Lead Market Strategists and Trade Strategists to form market/trade views and influence commercial delivery

Maximise the impact of information we gather from participation in physical and derivative markets

Active collaboration, sharing knowledge, data, ideas and insights

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure. Including mentorship of graduates in the distillate strategist team

Run and develop infrastructure to produce insights, highlighting position risk to supply to trading & origination strategy

Working closely with relevant analytics fields to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balances.

Understand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis, developing initial model for testing

Key Experience:

Strong academic background; preferably in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Good communication skills with a history of stakeholder engagement and influence

Excellent problem-solving capability and strong attention to detail

Ability to prioritise under pressure

Knowledge of middle distillate markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded and different types of product

Understanding of refining and the drivers in crude and other product market fundamentals, ability to determine their interaction with distillate markets

Able to construct & maintain market models & recognise structural market changes

Has modelling capability and understanding of Econometric modelling techniques

Capable of using Python and other Data Science platforms

You will work with:

Direct global team of 6 Distillate Market Strategists, and approximately 9 rotational/development team members.

Team reports into the Global Oil Strategists Team

Main stakeholders are the global trading teams, with whom we have a well developed and successful partnership model, with proven commercial delivery

Highly collaborative and agile team that excels in thought leadership.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

