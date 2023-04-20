Market Strategist, Glights

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partners with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can pivot quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions. Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with commercial stakeholders, you will use analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods you will provide new insights through innovative analysis and will challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.
You will develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity in order to leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information.
Accountabilities