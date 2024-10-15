Market Strategist, Global Crude Oil

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.

The market strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They can translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the market strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information. As a strategist and a subject matter expert, you will also coordinate projects at the regional and global level and ensure our regional analytical capability operates as expected.

Maintain and develop Asia balances for supply and demand of crude oil.

Co-develop and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and the link to price movements.

Originate tradeable insights out of analysis, and work with Lead Market Strategist(s) to form and communicate market/trade views​ in order to support/challenge trading Books positions.

Understand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems. Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity.

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure and capability, including mentorship of graduates in the crude strategist team.

Professional and/or academic analytical background.

Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical discipline.

Knowledge of relevant commodity markets, traded instruments and energy economics.

Strong attention to detail, problem-solving capability and prioritisation under pressure.

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes.

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and modelling.

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly.

Knowledge of Asian crude or oil markets including supply and demand drivers.

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics.

Understanding of the Chinese oil market.

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments.

Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis.

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI.

Capable using Python and other DS platforms.

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative discipline.

