Market Strategist - Global Crude Trading & Origination

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering relevant analysis and modelling to provide commercial insight, utilising relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also using capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can adjust quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.

In Trading Analytics & Insights, we generate innovative, rigorous and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, underpinning the profitability and strategic success of Trading and Shipping as bp drives the energy transition.

About the role

In this role you will be part of the Crude Market Strategist team across Chicago, London and Singapore using analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence trading bench risk deployment.

The market strategist develops and runs analysis to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They translate this into a market price view and communicate insights impactfully to ultimately influence commercial delivery of the trading books. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods, and building that to deep knowledge overtime, the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics (from graduate to leadership levels), the market strategist develops networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity within T&S. They demonstrate the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information and partnering with specialized modelling and infrastructure teams to deliver new ways of working.

Key accountabilities

Maintain North Americas balances for supply and demand of crude oil in partnership with other US strategists

Contribute to trading strategy: Conduct analysis of crude and product markets to help support/challenge trading Books positions. Develop new trading opportunities out of analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.

Work with other Market Strategists & Trade Strategists to form wider market/trade views​

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems.

Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity. Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights

Guide the design, implementation and improvements to analytical tools and models to aid the real time understanding of complex market dynamics. Work closely with other relevant analytics teams to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balance infrastructure

Ensure adherence to BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Essential education

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Essential experience and job requirements

Professional and/or academic analytical background with in depth knowledge of global crude market, upstream production, refining, traded oil instruments and wider energy economics

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Modelling capability

Able to prioritize under pressure

Track record in the oil analytics industry within a commodity trading environment

Strong analytical thinker able to organize large amounts of information in systematic ways and identify key issues and their implications.

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and driving transformational change and continuous improvements in ways of working

History of developing partnerships with collaborators to deliver successful outcomes

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Understanding of refinery optimisation or Upstream economics (particularly US shale economics)

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Advanced knowledge of Python, Dataiku (or other DS platforms) and/or PowerBI

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.