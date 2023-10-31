Market Strategist, Global Distillates

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

This role is responsible for delivering relevant analysis and modelling to provide commercial insight as well as utilising relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.



Job Description:

We are looking for someone who will be embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial team members, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.

You will develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. You will translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading team members, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the market strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. You will demonstrate the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and

information.

What you will deliver:

- Maintain Eastern Hemisphere balances for the supply & demand of Middle Distillate and/or Residual Fuels.

- Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure

- Work with Lead Market Strategists and Trade Strategists to form market/trade views and influence commercial delivery

- Improve and optimise the impact of information we capture from participation in physical and derivative markets.

- Keen to collaborate on the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights.

- Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure. Including mentorship of graduates in the distillate strategist team.

- Run and develop infrastructure to produce insights, highlighting position risk to supply to trading & origination strategy.

- Working closely with relevant analytics fields to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balances.

- Understand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis, developing initial model for testing.

What you will need to be successful:

- Strong academic background; preferably in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background.

- Good communication skills, with a history of leading and influencing teams.

- Excellent problem-solving capability and strong attention to detail.

- Ability to prioritise in a high pressure environment.

- Knowledge of heavy and middle distillate markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded and different types of product.

- Understanding of refining and the drivers in crude and other product market fundamentals, ability to determine their interaction with distillate markets.

- Able to construct & maintain market models & recognise structural market changes.

- Has modelling capability and understanding of Econometric modelling techniques.

- Capable of using Python and other Data Science platforms.



You will work with:

- You will operate within an internationally distributed team of 8 Distillate Market Strategists, approximately 8 rotational/development team members and resource in satellite office locations.

- The team reports into the Global Oil Strategists Team.

- Main stakeholders are the global trading teams, with whom we have a well developed and successful partnership model, with proven commercial delivery.

- Highly collaborative and agile team that excels in thought leadership.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

