Market Strategist, Hub Gas and Power

This role works to conceptualize and create proprietary and tactical analysis to identify potential trading strategies (flat price, locational and time spreads, assets, etc.) for the GPTA commercial team.

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Gas & Power Trading Americas requires a Market Strategist on the Analytics & Insight team located in Houston, Texas. This role works to conceptualize and create proprietary and tactical analysis to identify potential trading strategies (flat price, locational and time spreads, assets, etc.) for the GPTA commercial team.

Analysis of analytical themes across US gas markets, including the identification and impact of structural changes to transport, supply and demand markets.

Contribute to research themes across the GPTA Analytics & Insight team: enable relevant information flow between either geographic or commodity interfaces.

Directly work with traders, originators and the wider GPTA Analytics & Insight team to communicate key analytical findings and risks to the market view and current portfolio structure.

Foster and enhance connectivity, collaboration, coordination and information/insight across T&S Analytics & Insight.

Responsible for the execution and maintenance of fundamental market models

Collaborate with bp’s Fundamental Modeling &Infrastructure team to develop new analytical tools

Strong mathematical, statistical, and modelling skills as well as a strong understanding of the way gas flows in North America

Experience in energy, finance and/or trading industries

Consistent track record of analytical skills and insights

Excellent written and verbal communication skills as report preparation and subsequent interaction with traders are significant responsibilities in this area

Ability to analyze, compare, contrast, evaluate and judge with ease

Experience: 8-10 years’ work tenure, with specific experience working as a Market Analyst or economist.

Ability to transcend details to see patterns and the “big picture.”

Strong analytical problem solver able to organize large amounts of information in systematic ways and identify key issues and their implications.

Previous experience modelling North American supply a plus

Essential Education: Bachelor's Degree - Science, Finance, Mathematics, Economics or related field. Essential Experience: Desirable Criteria: For Internal Applicants: Please submit your My Profile and last 2 year-end My Plans that include Line Manager comments and ratings.