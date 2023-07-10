Market Strategist, Light Ends

Job summary

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partners with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through outstanding analytics and innovative solutions. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can shift quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions. Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, you will use analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods you will provide new insights through innovative analysis and will challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge. You will develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity in order to leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to trading and origination activity. Drive original analysis in the team.

Contribute to trading strategy: Conduct analysis of light ends and petrochemical markets to help support/challenge trading positions. Develop new trading opportunities out of analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skills to problems.

Collaborate optimally across regions and commodity lines to build alignment and promote better connectivity.

Co-develop, maintain and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and link to price.

Leverage skills and capabilities that reside in multidisciplinary analytics team.

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.

Essential education:

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Essential experience and job requirements:

Professional and/or academic analytical background

Knowledge of relevant commodity markets and energy economics

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes

Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical subject area

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Familiarity with commodity and financial markets

Understanding of petrochemical markets and assets

Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable using Python and other DS platforms

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

