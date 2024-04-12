Market Strategist, North America Power

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Analytics & Insights team is responsible for providing analysis of Oil, Gas, Power and Emissions markets to the trading and origination teams within Trading & Shipping. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying views that affect the markets as well as a toolkit to quantify these views and their price discovery.
The Market Strategist role resides in the Gas and Power Strategists team. One of the core elements of this team is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals of the markets covered and communicate the likely impact on pricing to the trading and origination teams. They will operate as a dispatcher of news, views and analysis to the businesses they support in a timely and accurate way. Analysis performed by the individual and team will have a direct linkage to commercial value creation and assist in the delivery of the financial targets set to the various trading teams within Trading & Shipping.
The role involves supporting our North American power trading and origination team based in New York (preferred) or Houston. The primary focus will be the coverage of PJM and other North Eastern power markets. The role will also involve coverage of the Eastern Renewable Energy Credit markets. This will involve working in a squad to develop, maintain and continuously improve the tools and reports necessary to provide a real time view of fundamentals that drive market dynamics that focus on the team’s main exposures and opportunities. This role will also involve working closely with the gas team to ensure an alignment of views on areas of overlap as well as working with other teams as required to ensure the accurate flow of information.
Applicants should have experience with the North Eastern power markets and their analysis in a commercially focused role. They should possess experience with the market dynamics, fundamental drivers and analysis tools used for similar roles across the industry.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay?
Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.