Market Strategist, North America Power

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Analytics & Insights team is responsible for providing analysis of Oil, Gas, Power and Emissions markets to the trading and origination teams within Trading & Shipping. Analysis performed by the team provides commercial value by keeping traders, originators, and management informed of underlying views that affect the markets as well as a toolkit to quantify these views and their price discovery.

The Market Strategist role resides in the Gas and Power Strategists team. One of the core elements of this team is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals of the markets covered and communicate the likely impact on pricing to the trading and origination teams. They will operate as a dispatcher of news, views and analysis to the businesses they support in a timely and accurate way. Analysis performed by the individual and team will have a direct linkage to commercial value creation and assist in the delivery of the financial targets set to the various trading teams within Trading & Shipping.

The role involves supporting our North American power trading and origination team based in New York (preferred) or Houston. The primary focus will be the coverage of PJM and other North Eastern power markets. The role will also involve coverage of the Eastern Renewable Energy Credit markets. This will involve working in a squad to develop, maintain and continuously improve the tools and reports necessary to provide a real time view of fundamentals that drive market dynamics that focus on the team’s main exposures and opportunities. This role will also involve working closely with the gas team to ensure an alignment of views on areas of overlap as well as working with other teams as required to ensure the accurate flow of information.

Applicants should have experience with the North Eastern power markets and their analysis in a commercially focused role. They should possess experience with the market dynamics, fundamental drivers and analysis tools used for similar roles across the industry.

Provide fundamental analysis and pre transaction decision support to the East Power and REC team.

Develop and/or improve the models and reports required to provide the framework for trade and/or deal management.

Work with others on the team to develop and maintain long term views for use in internal deal valuation frameworks and strategy planning.

Manage a two way information flow with the gas team to ensure areas of overlap are aligned.

Work to constantly evolve modelling approaches to apply emergent technologies and ideas.

Provide ad hoc support the trading team, originations team and the wider BP group.

Hold a degree in a quantitative, economics, statistical, mathematical, engineering or similar subject area

Extensive experience with power markets as either a trader or an analyst on a trading/origination team.

Extensive experience with power and related markets in PJM and the Northeastern US.

Extensive experience with regulatory frameworks governing energy markets in the United States.

Experience working with programming languages like Python, VBA, SQL etc in a professional setting.

Experience developing, interpreting and improving models to analyze and report power markets.

Ability to interpret data and information to conclude and communicate views both formally and informally.

Independent problem solver; creative in finding alternative solutions

Proactive approach to delivering results; able to deal with conflict and field critical questioning

Experience in quantitative modelling skills including working with large and incomplete data.

Experience with markets like MISO/SPP that the team is looking to grow in.

Extensive development experience in Python and SQL.

Experience with applying innovative quantitative modeling approaches like machine learning to professional models.

$161,000 - $300,000

Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



