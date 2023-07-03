Market Strategist - Refining & Assets

Job summary

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence business decisions. The Market Strategist – Refining and Assets is a pivotal role connecting BP’s global analytics and insight capability with the BP’s businesses to inform business strategy and drive business decisions. The role requires a dynamic individual to produce rigorous and commercial fundamental analysis to support BP’s customers and products, origination and strategy work. The candidate needs to be someone who is equally happy to be digging into data, identifying original commercial solutions and communicating the results to multiple levels in the organization. Reporting to the Global Head of Refining and Assets, the position will also have strong lines of accountability to deliver analytics for both the Customers and Products and Trading and Shipping organizations.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Key accountabilities:

Provide regular analysis for refined product balances for the Americas and detailed balances for sub-regions.

Develop long term crude differential forecasts based on market fundamentals, crude quality and incremental shipping economics.

Prepare regular reports and management presentations on forward market/competitive trends.

Identify regional price dynamics and understand the mechanisms and risks that can change those dynamics.

Develop (3-60 month) price forecasts and explain why these may deviate from the forward curves at least 1x/year.

Develop, own and continually improve tools used by the refining and asset market strategist team

Apply analytical tools e.g. Python to improve existing processes and elicit new insights and refinery modelling to evaluate price relationships

Ensure coordination across the organization so that BP has one company view on forward balances and pricing in the region.

Critically appraise the value of using internal over existing external sources in all projects.

Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to trading and origination activity. Drive original analysis in the team.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within analytics and insight to bring the best skill sets to problems.

Collaborate optimally across regions and commodity lines to build alignment and promote better connectivity.

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.

Essential education:

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background or equivalent experience.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Professional and/or academic analytical background

Knowledge of US refining industry and crude quality fundamentals

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Knowledge of relevant commodity markets, traded instruments and energy economics

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes

Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical field

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Knowledge of commodity and financial markets

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments

Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

Experience with refinery linear programming

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable using Python and other DS platforms

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.