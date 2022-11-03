Market Strategist, Refining & Assets

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.



The market strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They can translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.



Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the market strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information.

Key accountabilities Ability to analyse market information and consolidate it into a market view that can be communicated to market strategists and traders

Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to trading and origination activity. Drive original analysis in the team.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems.

Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity.

Provide timely refinery throughput analysis, insight and forecasts covering eastern hemisphere

Contribute to trading strategy: Conduct analysis of refining and assets to help support/challenge trading Books positions. Develop new trading opportunities out of analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.

Co-develop, maintain and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and link to price.

Leverage skills and capabilities that reside in multidisciplinary analytics team

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.

Provide mentorship to junior analysts Essential education Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Essential experience and job requirements

Professional and/or academic analytical background

Knowledge of relevant commodity markets, traded instruments and energy economics

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes

Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical discipline

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Knowledge of commodity and financial markets

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Knowledge of Asian refining industry and refining fundamentals

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments

Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

Experience with refinery linear programming

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable using Python and other DS platforms