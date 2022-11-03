Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Market Strategist, Refining &amp; Assets

Market Strategist, Refining &amp; Assets

Market Strategist, Refining & Assets

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141731BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.

The market strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They can translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the market strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information.

Key accountabilities
  • Ability to analyse market information and consolidate it into a market view that can be communicated to market strategists and traders
  • Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to trading and origination activity. Drive original analysis in the team.
  • Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems.
  • Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity.
  • Provide timely refinery throughput analysis, insight and forecasts covering eastern hemisphere
  • Contribute to trading strategy: Conduct analysis of refining and assets to help support/challenge trading Books positions. Develop new trading opportunities out of analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.
  • Co-develop, maintain and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and link to price.
  • Leverage skills and capabilities that reside in multidisciplinary analytics team
  • Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.
  • Provide mentorship to junior analysts
Essential education
  • Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background
Essential experience and job requirements
  • Professional and/or academic analytical background
  • Knowledge of relevant commodity markets, traded instruments and energy economics
  • History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes
  • Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical discipline
  • Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure
  • Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly
Desirable criteria & qualifications
  • Knowledge of commodity and financial markets
  • Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics
  • Knowledge of Asian refining industry and refining fundamentals
  • Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments
  • Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis
  • Experience with refinery linear programming
  • Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI
  • Capable using Python and other DS platforms
