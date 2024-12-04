Entity:Trading & Shipping
Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial collaborators, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence business decisions.
The Market Strategist – Refining and Assets is a pivotal role connecting BP’s global analytics and insight capability with the BP’s businesses to inform business strategy and drive business decisions. The role requires a dynamic individual to produce rigorous and commercial fundamental analysis to support BP’s customers and products, origination and strategy work.
The candidate needs to be someone who is equally happy to be digging into data, identifying original commercial solutions and communicating the results to multiple levels in the organization. Reporting to the Global Head of Refining and Assets, the position will also have strong lines of accountability to deliver analytics for both the Customers and Products and Trading and Shipping organizations.
The candidate should have academic background preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or other quantitative courses of study
The candidate will work as part of the trading analytics and insights (TA&I) team, drawing on the global team’s data, insights and knowledge base to deliver into the role. The candidate will have the opportunity to contribute his and her abilities and knowledge to help us build on our competitive advantage and deliver on bp’s overall strategy – performing while transforming.
Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also leveraging capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can adjust quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.
Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. ST&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by elite analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. ST&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
