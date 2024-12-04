Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial collaborators, the market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence business decisions.

The Market Strategist – Refining and Assets is a pivotal role connecting BP’s global analytics and insight capability with the BP’s businesses to inform business strategy and drive business decisions. The role requires a dynamic individual to produce rigorous and commercial fundamental analysis to support BP’s customers and products, origination and strategy work.

The candidate needs to be someone who is equally happy to be digging into data, identifying original commercial solutions and communicating the results to multiple levels in the organization. Reporting to the Global Head of Refining and Assets, the position will also have strong lines of accountability to deliver analytics for both the Customers and Products and Trading and Shipping organizations.

Key accountabilities

Provide regular analysis for refined product balances for the Americas and detailed balances for sub-regions which incorporate understanding of current and future market developments on infrastructure, capacity and structural demand changes.

Prepare regular reports and management presentations on forward market/competitive trends.

Participate in delivery of R&A's team's accountabilities for refinery runs call for the Americas into our global trading business.

Identify regional price dynamics and understand the mechanisms and risks that can change those dynamics.

Develop (3-60 month) price forecasts and explain why these may deviate from the forward curves at least 1x/year.

Develop, own and continually improve tools used by the refining and asset market strategist team

Apply analytical tools e.g. Python to improve existing processes and elicit new insights and refinery modelling to evaluate price relationships

Ensure coordination across the organization so that BP has one company view on forward balances and pricing in the region which will also underpin mid-term plans.

Critically appraise the value of using internal over existing external sources in all projects.

Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to supply, trading and origination activity. Drive original analysis in the team.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within analytics and insight to bring the best skills to problems.

Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity.

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.

Essential education and experience requirements

The candidate should have academic background preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or other quantitative courses of study

Who you will work with

The candidate will work as part of the trading analytics and insights (TA&I) team, drawing on the global team’s data, insights and knowledge base to deliver into the role. The candidate will have the opportunity to contribute his and her abilities and knowledge to help us build on our competitive advantage and deliver on bp’s overall strategy – performing while transforming.

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also leveraging capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can adjust quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.



Supply, Trading & Shipping (ST&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. ST&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by elite analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. ST&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.