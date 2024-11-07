Market Strategist – US Midwest/Eastern Canada

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Trading and Shipping Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) requires a Market Strategist on the Trading Analytics & Insights team located in Calgary, Alberta or Houston, Texas. This role works to conceptualize and create proprietary and tactical analysis to identify potential trading strategies (flat price, locational and time spreads, assets, etc.) for the GPTA commercial team.

This role will work in a dynamic, fast-paced trading floor environment. Key stakeholders will include traders, originators, bp leadership and colleagues on the Trading Analytics & Insights team.

Key accountabilities

• Analysis of analytical themes across regional US and Canada gas markets, including the identification and impact of structural changes to transport, supply and demand markets.

• Contribute to key research themes across the GPTA Trading Analytics & Insights team: enable relevant information flow between either geographic or commodity interfaces.

• Interface directly with traders, originators and the wider GPTA Trading Analytics & Insights team to communicate key analytical findings and risks to the market view and current portfolio structure.

• Foster and enhance connectivity, collaboration, coordination and information/insight across Trading & Shipping.

• Responsible for the execution and maintenance of fundamental market models

• Collaborate with bp’s Fundamental Modeling & Innovation team to develop new analytical tools

Essential education and experience requirements

• Bachelor’s Degree - Science, Finance, Mathematics, Economics or related discipline. Equivalent experience also considered.

• Strong mathematical, statistical and modelling skills as well as a strong understanding of the way gas flows in North America

• Experience in energy, finance and/or trading industries

• Strong track record of analytical skills and insights

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills as report preparation and subsequent interaction with traders are significant responsibilities in this area

• Ability to analyze, compare, contrast, evaluate and judge with ease

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continued Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.