Market Strategist, US NoCo / East Canada

Job summary

Trading and Shipping Gas & Power Trading Americas requires a Market Strategist on the Analytics & Insight team located in Calgary, Alberta. This role works to conceptualize and create proprietary and tactical analysis to identify potential trading strategies (flat price, locational and time spreads, assets, etc.) for the GPTA commercial team.

Key accountabilities:

Analysis of analytical themes across Midwestern US and Eastern Canada gas markets, including the identification and impact of structural changes to transport, supply and demand markets.

Contribute to key research themes across the GPTA Analytics & Insight team: enable relevant information flow between either geographic or commodity interfaces.

Interact directly with traders, originators and the wider GPTA Analytics & Insight team to communicate key analytical findings and risks to the market view and current portfolio structure.

Foster and improve connectivity, collaboration, coordination and information/insight across T&S Analytics & Insight.

Responsible for the execution and maintenance of fundamental market models

Collaborate with bp’s Fundamental Modeling &Infrastructure team to develop new analytical tools

Essential education:

Bachelor’s Degree - Science, Finance, Mathematics, Economics or related discipline. Equivalent experience also considered.

Essential experience:

Strong mathematical, statistical and modelling skills as well as a strong understanding of the way gas flows in North America

Experience in energy, finance and/or trading industries

Strong track record of analytical skills and insights

Excellent written and verbal communication skills as report preparation and subsequent interaction with traders are significant responsibilities in this area

Desirable criteria:

Experience: 8-10 years’ work tenure, with specific experience working as a Market Analyst or economist.

Ability to analyse, compare, contrast, evaluate and judge with ease.

Ability to transcend details to see patterns and the “big picture.”

Strong analytical thinker able to organize large amounts of information in systematic ways and identify key issues and their implications.

Previous experience modelling North American regional gas markets a plus

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!