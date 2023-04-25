Market Strategist – middle distillates and residual fuels

Job summary

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by outstanding analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.



Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also leveraging capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can shift quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.

About the role

Trading and Shipping is looking for a Distillate Market Strategist to join the analytics and insight team in Chicago. In this role you will partner with the regional lead Distillate Market Strategist and the distillate trading team to analyse market fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.

The market strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals. They can translate this into a market view, linking to expected price action and communicate insights to trading collaborators, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the market strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the market strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They use the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information.

Key Accountabilities

Support overall delivery of accurate and granular North American supply and demand balances across middle and heavy distillate markets (diesel, jet and fuel oil)

Monitor & quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. Work with lead market strategist to develop and communicate market and price views, challenging book position and originating new trade ideas to enhance commercial delivery

Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to trading and origination activity. Drive original analysis in the team.

Leverage information flow (internal and external) that comes from participation in physical, paper markets and adjacent product and crude markets

Guide the design, implementation and improvements to analytical tools and models to aid the real time understanding of complex market dynamics

Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure (people, systems and processes)

Academic background; preferably in Finance, Economics, Mathematics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Professional and/or academic analytical background with strong knowledge of oil markets and trading concepts

Strong attention to detail and problem solving capability

Strong analytical problem solver able to organize large amounts of information in systematic ways and identify key issues and their implications.

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly and with influence.

History of developing partnerships with team members and collaborating to deliver successful outcomes

Strong understanding of middle and heavy distillate markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded

Understanding of refining and the drivers in crude and other product market fundamentals and ability to determine their interaction with distillate markets

Understanding of refinery optimisation techniques and sensitivities

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable knowledge of Python, Dataiku and/or PowerBI

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.