At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



Reporting to the Head of Finance for Trading and Shipping in Brazil, the Market & Trading Risk Specialist will support the capture of new business in the Brazilian power market in a safe and controlled way. We are re looking for professionals with a commodity and market risk background to support the structuring and risk assessment on power opportunities.

We are hiring professionals who are comfortable defining their own direction, with strong communication skills, move fast and solve complex challenges. Being able to discuss and contribute, from a risk perspective, with peers and leaders in different areas in Brazil and the US.



Key responsibilities

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant from a Finance & Risk perspective.

Work closely with different teams to support business growth, new commercial activities and power trading initiatives.

Develop a deep understanding of power trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals.

Deliver reporting and analytics providing insight into business activities supporting the decision making and to strengthen the control environment.

Develop understanding of modelling complex power activities and valuation models applied for financial purposes and risk reporting.

Have a clear understanding of the market/commodity risk and how trading activity impacts exposure, limits, value at risk, credit and working capital.

About you:

You'll bring experience in power trading environment to understand complex power transactions in Brazil (focused on finance & risk aspects), also applying strong analytical, quantitative (modeling) and data management skills to be able to grasp and communicate complex trading transactions in accessible terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects.

You’ll be self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals as well as ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and under tight deadlines.

Great teammate and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the finance & risk team and across other power trading areas.

Essential experience and job requirements

5-7 years of experience in a power trading environment.

Understanding of complex power transactions in Brazil, including legal, regulatory, finance & risk aspects.

Strong analytical, quantitative, and data management skills.

Reporting/analytics capability including proficiency in Excel and Visual Basic.

Modeling experience for deal valuation and risk analytics.

Proficient in Portuguese and English.

Desirable criteria

MBA or other financial certification including Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Management, Certified Public Accountant.

Experience in the area of Market/Commodity Risk and/or Structuring.

Knowledge of trading strategies, energy commodity markets, and market characteristics.

Knowledge of renewable generation assets and associated risk /reward opportunities.

Knowledge of financial models and call/put options.

