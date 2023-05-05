At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!
Reporting to the Head of Finance for Trading and Shipping in Brazil, the Market & Trading Risk Specialist will support the capture of new business in the Brazilian power market in a safe and controlled way. We are re looking for professionals with a commodity and market risk background to support the structuring and risk assessment on power opportunities.
We are hiring professionals who are comfortable defining their own direction, with strong communication skills, move fast and solve complex challenges. Being able to discuss and contribute, from a risk perspective, with peers and leaders in different areas in Brazil and the US.