Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Marketer role will be responsible for the retention and strategic expansion of the assigned customer base and region. This region will primarily cover customers in IGI’s Pacific Northwest service area. The role will have responsibility for marketing, sales and customer service as well as improving upon the company’s gross margin and reducing its economic risk. This activity will include marketing and sale of commodity natural gas, interstate pipeline transportation and other GPTA structured products and services where appropriate.

Key accountabilities:

Retention, as the customer representative, of up to 100 commercial and industrial plant facilities

Periodic review of potential new customers and strategic acquisition of such chosen markets

Understand and where appropriate market products and services offered by the GPTA Structured Products team to the customer base.

Update the customer base on any industry or regulatory changes that have an effect on the customer’s and IGI’s business.

Be part of a One Team culture that identifies and communicates opportunities that will benefit not only the IGI business but other teams within GPTA.

Communication with management of any market concerns and competitive pressures being faced.

Take ownership of a gross margin goal of $1,000,000 to $1,500,000 annually.

Work closely with GPTA functional support groups such as legal, contracts, confirms, commodity risk, CDD, credit and settlements.

Understand and follow the policies and procedure of the BP business including the Code of Conduct, Business Policy and Control Manual, Trading Guidelines, and T&S Operating Standards

When appropriate, represent and promote IGI at industry and trade functions.

Essential experience:

Knowledge of the natural gas business as related to marketing to the commercial and industrial market.

3 to 5 years’ experience in the natural gas industry with a minimum of 2 years’ experience working directly with and talking to a customer base

Develop a learning of energy derivatives and risk management techniques.

Understanding of the Northwest Pipeline LLC and Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline systems

Self-motivated with a focus on performance

Good presentation, communication, and interpersonal skills

Strong teammate

Good time management and organizational skills

Knowledge of systems such as Word, Excel and Power Point

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Consultative selling skills, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Joint venture structuring, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.