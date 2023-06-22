Marketing Activation Manager for Nordics and Baltics

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Grade HSupports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Join our Marketing Team and advance your career as a

Marketing Activation Manager

The Marketing Activation Manager will work closely with the Service and Maintenance, Brand and Comms, Growth Unit and Sales teams to develop the activation plan for the portfolio. The role will lead execution of marketing programmes to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets.

The position will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.

In this role You will:

Lead the execution and deployment of marketing programmes in the Nordic countries and Baltics.

Be a “go to” market expert for the Nordic Countries and Baltics, supporting the organizational understanding of the customers, competitors and commercial dynamics in the market. Act as “voice of customer” for the market in support of offer development or market insight initiatives.

Identify key markets, segments and channels for activation in coordination with Service & Maintenance team, Growth Unit, Brand and Communication team, and Sales team.

Identify key touchpoints & devise customer engagement programmes to communicate brand stories.

Work closely with Service and Maintenance, Brand & Communications, Growth Unit and Sales teams and RTM partners to design the right mix of activation models.

Develop and own the marketing activation plan.

Deploy activation programmes customized to the target across channels / market spaces.

Support tactical marketing interventions.

Accountable for delivering on activation KPIs.

Tracking & monitoring the activation performance & creating visibility in larger organisation through publishing periodic activation KPI dashboards.

Work with agencies and RTM partners to plan detailed activation modules.

Ensuring Safe & Compliant on ground activations.

Ensure activation is to budget (ASP / JAF where applicable) and is in full compliance with finance and NPR processes.

Manage the deployment of merchandise & collateral for on-ground activations.

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in Marketing or related discipline or equivalent professional experience.

Fluency in English and in Swedish language. Other European language knowledge could be a plus.

Demonstrated experience in marketing or sales, with minimum 3 years’ marketing experience.

Experience of working in complex and challenging global organizations.

Marketing planning, project management and performance monitoring.

Ability to successfully build enduring and productive relationships with colleagues from a broad range of business disciplines.

Strong communication and presentation skills.



