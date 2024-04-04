Marketing Activation Specialist WA

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Responsible for world class execution of marketing plans across all brands in the designated geographies.

Develop and execute annual marketing plan to deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets.

Ensure all activity is aligned with global and Africa sector and brand strategy.

Implement short-term activation / interventions as required to drive in year performance.

Manage product portfolio, ensuring offer matches local market needs whilst achieving efficiency and ‘Rules of the Game’ thresholds.

Understand Product Quality and Compliance guidelines in local market to ensure portfolio meets local legislation requirements.

Work closely Product, Brand & Comms Manager to align local market with wider Africa portfolio whilst identifying and implementing efficiency opportunities.

Build partnership approach with Sales Manager and local market partner to deliver plans with full stakeholder alignment.

Plans and manages ASP budget to deliver marketing plans.

Monitor all marketing and activation activity, with post evaluations covering results, ROI and learnings.

Generate market, customer and competitor insights to support decision making whilst ensure plans meet both customer/consumer and Castrol needs.

Leverage all marketing tools and guidelines to support local partners deliver effective marketing activity.

Work closely with other Activation Specialists in the region to share best practices and align activity and processes across markets wherever possible.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

