Marketing Activation Specialist WA

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Develop and implement marketing activation programmes to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin and market share targets for cross channels/ customers of the designated geographies

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for premier execution of marketing plans across all brands in the designated geographies.

Prepares annual marketing plan to ensure that volume, turnover and gross margin targets are met.

Plans and leads resource to deliver Marketing plans.

Supervise implementation of programmes as per marketing plans to ensure on time, within budget delivery and adequate return on investments.

Accountable for in depth monitoring of the channel / customer performance and marketing spend.

Understand and fulfil agreed specific Product Quality & Compliance accountabilities which apply to the role.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriatel

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field or relevant professional experience ​

Experience

Substantial experience in Marketing

Experience in B2B and B2C marketing activation

Experience in well-adapted marketing campaign execution

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.