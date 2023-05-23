Job summary

Design, implement and agree on KPIs of local activations and promotions. Developing consistent POS communication for relevant categories and building alignment for internal engagement with all relevant parties (convenience, operations and OpEx team). Follows the pre-set marketing plan, proposing adjustments and optimalisation when needed. Budget and admin process control.

Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. Marketing Activations & Promotions AdvisorThe Marketing Activations & Promotions Advisor is a customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business in the Netherlands and the external customer/consumer. In this position you are focused on designing and executing on site promotions and activations for fuel, carwash and convenience (supporting ah and non-ah shops) + unmanned sites, bringing it to customers with purposeful communication on all forecourt touchpoints both on company owned and dealer/jobber sites.Executing the onsite communications on Dutch market, products and services the role is SMES in the customer communications journey on forecourt and shop. A fast-paced role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required. You will bring together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and execute the customer journey that optimizes message delivery and delivers the right impact and resulting action from customers.The Marketing Activations & Promotions Advisor will also engage with market ops and opex teams to deliver clear communications on campaigns and promotions as well as seeking ways to simplify process and standardize on site activities across Europe where relevant.Join us and make a difference by: Execution and implementation of all on site point of sale across forecourt and shop and all offers, services, and products. Utilizing templates provided by comms and campaigns to ensure effectiveness and consistency across all formats Supporting marketing operations manager, country/cluster business partners and country/cluster convenience teams to deliver an optimized and standardized suite of convenience promotions to POS production Supporting the development of the promotion pipeline for all offers, products, and services across Europe, managing the full delivery of decided campaigns and the performance tracking measurementBeing accountable for on time delivery of following content: Internal engagement plans (Ops/Partners) Communication support printing and on-site delivery Full promotional evaluation review of key promotions Managing and maintaining POS and essential equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems Being accountable for in market digital POS ordering systems, seeking all opportunities to align and standardize ways of working Budget process management for control and payment of invoicesWe have the following requirements:Higher level of high school/secondary education.2+ years’ experience in a marketing operations delivery ideally in a retail environment with high volume of activity Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies Experience in B2C marketing, preferably within retail & in cross European rolesStrong influencing and team engagement skillsFluent in spoken and written in Dutch is a must, English is preferredProject Planning, management and Implementation Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes.Identify opportunities for improvements not simply doing what had always been donePrioritize with the use of commercial and customer metrics Enjoy working at pace and meet tight deadline- whilst retaining accuracy and high standards



