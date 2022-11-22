Job summary

Design, implement and agree on KPIs of local activations and promotions. Developing consistent POS communication for relevant categories and building alignment for internal engagement with all relevant parties (convenience, operations and OpEx team). Follows the pre-set marketing plan, proposing adjustments and optimalisation when needed. Budget and admin process control.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.



Marketing Activations & Promotions Advisor



The Marketing Activations & Promotions Advisor is a customer focused role with a good understanding of the retail business in the Netherlands and the external customer/consumer. In this position you are focused on designing and executing on site promotions and activations for fuel, carwash and convenience (supporting ah and non-ah shops) + unmanned sites, bringing it to customers with purposeful communication on all forecourt touchpoints both on company owned and dealer/jobber sites.



Executing the onsite communications on Dutch market, products and services the role is SMES in the customer communications journey on forecourt and shop. A fast-paced role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required. You will bring together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and execute the customer journey that optimizes message delivery and delivers the right impact and resulting action from customers.



The Marketing Activations & Promotions Advisor will also engage with market ops and opex teams to deliver clear communications on campaigns and promotions as well as seeking ways to simplify process and standardize on site activities across Europe where relevant.



Join us and make a difference by:

Execution and implementation of all on site point of sale across forecourt and shop and all offers, services, and products. Utilizing templates provided by comms and campaigns to ensure effectiveness and consistency across all formats

Supporting marketing operations manager, country/cluster business partners and country/cluster convenience teams to deliver an optimized and standardized suite of convenience promotions to POS production

Supporting the development of the promotion pipeline for all offers, products, and services across Europe, managing the full delivery of decided campaigns and the performance tracking measurement

Being accountable for on time delivery of following content:

Internal engagement plans (Ops/Partners)

Communication support printing and on-site delivery

Full promotional evaluation review of key promotions

Managing and maintaining POS and essential equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems

Being accountable for in market digital POS ordering systems, seeking all opportunities to align and standardize ways of working Budget process management for control and payment of invoices

We have the following requirements: