Job summary

Join our Customers & Product Team and advance your career as a

Marketing Activations and Promotions Lead

(areas of responsibility: Poland, The Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg)



This role is accountable for the physical delivery of the customer plan on forecourt/shop and delivering the best on site customer marketing experience. The job holder will influence the ideation, development and execution of footfall, basket driving promotions across the most relevant offers and services for the market, owning the activation and coordinating across all the marketing functions.

The successful candidate would also be required to identify new opportunities for bp to differentiate to win & retain high value customers, whilst also demonstrating a clear commercial skillset.

In this role you will:

Deliver the 24 months forecourt activation plan for allocated market/s, including headline promotions and POS execution to increase customer transactions

Create compelling and as much as possible standardized marketing materials across all customer touchpoints

Manage the allocated budget including all invoicing processes

Work within an agile flow-to-work Operations team, so although focused on a market/s can work across other markets where required

Be the subject matter expert for marketing operations work closely with convenience, operations and opex team to deliver impactful and efficient POS executions, fit for the relevant customer journey. Right first time without sacrificing quality

Manage agency relationship within activation plan

Support with the execution of physical pilots for future bp activity

Support marketing operations manager with new and existing to develop innovative promotional strategies that will drive long term loyalty and footfall

Own post project reviews of marketing and promotional activities for allocated campaigns and use this data and customer insight to develop future marketing calendars and events.

What You will need to be successful:

7+ years experience in marketing operations delivery ideally in a retail environment with high volume of activity is a must

Proven track record in delivering marketing activation

At least 5 years of team management experience

Knowledge of agile working methods especially with flow to work teams

Strong project management skills of multiple activities at one time

Experience in working closely with agency partners- printers, fulfilment and installation specifically

Experience in both B2B and B2C areas

Experience in cross European roles

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Good analytical skills

Proficiency in English is a must, Polish language knowledge is preferred

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: