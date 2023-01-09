Job summary

This role will support the commercial delivery of the Calgary Origination team. The role will involve communicating across teams including trading, scheduling, risk, settlements as well as external stakeholders (customers, pipeline contacts etc). Primary responsibilities include PnL reconciliation, managing customer requests, transportation optimization and monthly customer invoicing. In addition, the marketing analyst will provide analytical support and aid originators in developing commercial opportunities.

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.





Rigorous attention to PnL accuracy, exposures. Close coordination with Commodity Risk, Scheduling, Trading and Settlements

Improve and automate daily and monthly processes

Assist in monthly statement preparation and verification - Market and data analysis relation to strategic origination initiatives

Adherence to BP's Compliance and Code of Conduct Policies

Generation of commercial margin ideas / opportunities and related business strategies

Quantify deal opportunities and aid in deal execution, all while operating within BP's Code of Conduct

Assisting with transport optimization and identifying transportation opportunities

Working with Marketers on Ad Hoc analysis requests

Working with Scheduling and daily field operations CSO's on ensuring allocations are accurate

Answer customer queries including post transaction support

Strong Excel skills and attention to detail

Phenomenal teammate promoting a positive work environment

Commercial focus

Strong interpersonal skills

Experience working in a role developing beneficial energy industry proficiencies (such as contracts, confirmations, settlements, scheduling, risk, etc....)

Strong sense of urgency, highly motivated and self-starter

Knowledge WCSB pipeline operations an asset

Consistent record for delivering against performance objectives.

Undergraduate degree

You will be working with a variety of internal (trading, scheduling and risk) and external stakeholders (customer and pipeline contacts). You should work diligently to develop and maintain strong, open communication relationships with all of the collaborators you interact with daily which will set you up for success. The Calgary Origination group is composed of a small nine-person team in which internal collaboration, learning and team-first mentality are paramount. The team is focused on maintaining and growing the success of the Calgary Origination platform by building and maintaining customer relationships and business development activities.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!