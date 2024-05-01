Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Marketing Analyst (Loyalty)

Marketing Analyst (Loyalty)

Marketing Analyst (Loyalty)

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort-Rotterdam
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070434
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Marketing Group


Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We move our customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner.

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers.

Marketing Analyst (Loyalty)

We are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business.A Loyalty expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and analytics, including campaign strategy, budget management, customer analytics and performance management within a retail environment.

Key Accountabilities

  • Leads and drives the data and customer insights generation within the loyalty team
  • Is the expert in accessing accurate data from various reporting tools (e.g PowerBi, Tableau, Comarch) to support the team with data-driven decision making
  • Leads projects with the goals to enable or facilitate new requirements for data interpretation and insight generation
  • Monitors and reports key performance indicators for ongoing campaigns
  • Creates deep-dive analysis on loyalty program performance (e.g creates quarterly performance reviews) on a regular basis
  • Manages, coordinates and prioritizes all requests for the Analytics Team and ensures timely delivery of data requests
  • Participates in campaign execution e.g. by coordinating the timely delivery of segmentation and targeting files
  • Participates in all loyalty initiatives and project executions and also, independently owns projects (e.g campaign set-up across all channels and connects with data providers)
  • Provides daily/BAU/demand support to the Loyalty Lead

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • Marketing degree or equivalent level qualification
  • 3+ years in a CRM/Loyalty Marketing role or data insights role or business consultant role
  • Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs
  • Generated and interpreted customer and consumer insights
  • Experienced at Performance Monitoring
  • Excellent analytic/quantitative mind-set
  • Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp and fluency in Dutch. 

Desirable criteria

  • Deep understanding of M&C Europe markets Austria and Netherlands
  • Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management
  • Ideally European experience in Retail environment
  • Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)
  • Fluency in German would be a benefit.

Environment & benefits

  • Excellent salary between 55k and 87K on an annual basis based on your experience and profile
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • 25 holidays + 11 ADV days
  • An attractive remuneration package:
  • 13 th & 14th month
  • Bonus system
  • Various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing
  • Flexible working from home per week and office 
  • Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment
  • Very good company pension
  • Learning and development opportunities

Interest?

Please let us know as soon as possible. Apply via the website or send your application with CV to our corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via the e-mail address below or call him on the number below.

Mart Grootenboer
📞:+316 517 696 33
📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp