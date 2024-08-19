Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Marketing Analyst is a key member of the Gas Trading and Origination team, which is part of bp’s gas and power trading America’s. This role will involve supporting the regional Marketing and Origination Team as well as Mid-Marketing activity focused on the Midwest and Midcontinent regions. Duties include deal support, opportunity management, preparing requests for leadership, presentation preparation, research and analysis on commercial opportunities as well as strategy initiatives, technology improvement projects. The Analyst will perform an active role in deal support including onboarding new clients, deal entry, invoice trouble shooting, pricing and transacting physical natural gas, contracts and credit negotiation, infrastructure and competitor analysis, and act as a liaison with internal processes. The role will include interacting with customers and helping maintain customer relationships as required with the aim of growing into a Mid-Marketer role.

Deal Support: This analyst would assist with transactions for the origination teams as a support function including but not limited to enter deals and checking accuracy upon deal completion in the system and input updates as needed.

Support the end-to-end process for customer business as it relates to Origination. Provide timely support not limited but including Settlements, Confirmations and Tax interactions assisting the Origination team with resolving and tracking matters.

Contracts, Credit and Internal Support: Provide support for the origination teams as they seek new business requiring CDD processes, contracts, credit approval, and other internal approvals. Assist in retrieving data needed for the APM process and briefs.

Commercial Contact: Assist teams with prospecting, pre-qualifying, and gathering information on potential customers or producers in strategic basins. Assist in the review and response of RFP’s, proposals, structured products, etc.

Assist originators by backing up/assisting with Mid-Marketing activity such as daily gas purchases/sales, if DOA has been granted, and other issues related to their customers and maintain own customer accounts as assigned.

Support, with appropriate customer interaction, through managing volume changes from producers and markets with the Asset Optimization Team & Operations teams.

Research market opportunities, competitors, and upcoming projects. Assist in the development of strategy documents.

Management reporting: As information is requested by management, this position would be involved in the development of this data and associated presentations.

Commodity Risk and Business Services liaison: Provide timely and accurate response to Commodity Risk’s and other internal functions’ questions on new deals, valuation, invoicing, and originator estimates.

Bachelor degree required

Minimum 3-5 years relevant energy industry experience required

Individual must be self-motivated, proactive, and possess a strong desire to grow and expand in knowledge and responsibilities on the Origination team

Must possess the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously, while maintaining a professional attitude and providing exceptional customer service

Strong business acumen

Requires the ability to improve efficiencies and refine processes associated with assigned commercial activities

Great attention to detail and must be proficient in the use of Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Salesforce.

Must be a great teammate with excellent relationship and communication skills

Must possess good mathematical skills and be detail oriented

Strong foundational understanding of the natural gas markets and infrastructure

Some level of familiarity with NGLs, LNG and/or Power would be desirable

Proficient in BP’s internal systems including but not limited to Endur and Salesforce

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



