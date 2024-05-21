Marketing Automation & Web Implementation Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Collaborating with country fleet marketing execution teams and agencies, this role will focus on delivering continuous reporting & optimization of lead generation campaigns, customer conversion, salesforce marketing cloud journey set up & performance, and web site performances supporting in country business targets. Providing insights and analytics to look at current digital campaigns and site performance and to drive solutions to increase performance (lead gen, campaigns) and improve user experience at bp owned websites.

You will be supporting marketing execution managers in shaping healthy sales pipelines and improving customer journey and satisfaction from digital touchpoints' experience.

As a part of European Fleet marketing team this role is accountable for:

Providing support in designing, implementing and tracking activities within salesforce ecosystem to standardize, raise effectiveness and handle backlog

Setting up and optimizing campaigns; cooperating with agencies and support team to ensure smooth delivery and tracking

Supporting Europe Fleet Digital execution and performance manager in optimizing usage of digital channels and websites owned.

Providing actionable insights and recommendations to marketing execution leads on campaign performance and improvements required within the digital space.

Cooperate closely with media and performance agencies to ensure constant focus on optimization and results improvement within cost

Supporting recommendations for websites improvement and testing solutions to work out the most effective website design and content strategy (in cooperation with marketing leads and brand & comms lead)

Closely monitor competitors, trends and novelties within area to propose, test and learn new solutions to be ahead competitors and ensure the best customer experience.

Planning and tracking budget for activities conducted with monthly reporting of actuals and delivering accurate forecasts.

Key Skills:

Experience in digital marketing performance is a key attribute

Knowledge of digital marketing methodologies, marketing automation tools, analytics, measurement, and performance driven insights for b2b segment

Experience working with Salesforce (Pardot & Marketing Cloud)

Experience within cross-channel digital marketing strategies, working closely with cross-functional teams including (but not limited to) creative, media, planning, and analytics.

Good level of analytical skills, connected with deep understanding of media campaign and website performance

Translating analysis outcome into actionable recommendations for key partners

Agility; focus on performance and its constant improvement

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



